Technology News

MWC 2019: Sony Puts Hopes on Movie-Style Screens to Revitalise Phone Business

, 25 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MWC 2019: Sony Puts Hopes on Movie-Style Screens to Revitalise Phone Business

President, Sony Mobile Communications Mitsuya Kishida presents the new Sony Xperia 1 during MWC

Japan's Sony, which has fallen way behind its South Korean and Chinese rivals in the smartphone sales race, aims to capitalise on its movie pedigree with new devices featuring 21:9 ratio screens, the dimensions used to film blockbusters.

The company announced a new flagship Xperia 1 handset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday, which has an HDR OLED screen, optimised using Sony's Bravia TV technology. It also has the ability to take photos and record 4K video in a 21:9 ratio.

Mitsuya Kishida, president of Sony Mobile Communications, said Sony had a rich heritage of meeting the technological demands of professional filmmakers in both sound and vision.

"Our new Xperia will deliver genuine technologies with a multitude of professional grade features to create entertainment experiences that are only possible with Sony," Kishida said at the Congress.

The company has also brought the 21:9 screen ration to two mid-range smartphones: the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 plus.

Ben Wood from CCS Insight said the handsets were nicely designed but it was hard to see how they would stand out from the crowd.

"We are unconvinced that the 21:9 ratio is differentiated enough despite Sony's strong credentials in content," he said.

Industry analyst Paolo Pescatore at PP Foresight said the new devices were a "step in the right direction, but Sony continued to face monumental challenges in competing with rivals who are rolling out new devices, rich with new features at punchy prices".

"In particular Asian smartphone markers who are moving at stealth mode and growing market share very quickly, as underlined by latest announcements from Huawei and Xiaomi," he said.

The two Chinese companies both announced 5G devices at the event on Sunday. Huawei, which is challenging Apple for the No. 2 spot in smartphone sales, behind leader Samsung, created a buzz with a folding smartphone.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Sony, MWC, MWC 2019, Sony Xperia 1
MWC 2019: Intel Announces New Chips, 5G Infrastructure Deals
25 Million Home Voice Assistants at Enhanced Hacking Risk Globally: McAfee
MWC 2019: Sony Puts Hopes on Movie-Style Screens to Revitalise Phone Business
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  2. Oppo Reveals Its Foldable Phone Prototype With Huawei Mate X-Like Design
  3. Asus Smartphones Discounted in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
  4. Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Debuts at MWC 2019
  6. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 With Infinity U Displays
  7. Samsung India Sends Invite for February 28 Launch; Galaxy A30, A50 Expected
  8. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  9. OnePlus 5G Prototype Showcased at MWC 2019, but There Isn't Much to See
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.