At Mobile World Congress 2019, we've seen a number of companies revealing their first 5G-enabled smartphones. LG, Huawei, Xiaomi, ZTE, OnePlus, Oppo, and Sony demonstrated their 5G phones (some were prototypes) at the world's largest mobile fair this year. We didn't hear much from Lenovo until now. The company was expected to reveal its Z6 Pro smartphone at MWC, but instead, all we have is a glimpse at the company's upcoming flagship.

Lenovo Phone vice president, Edward Chang, offered a sneak peek into the company's plans for its Z6 Pro smartphone and the future of 5G networks. Chang talked about how 5G cellular networks will pave the way for high-resolution videos and photos that will take over the Web in the next few years.

Lenovo's upcoming Z6 Pro will support 5G networks and will feature a new 'HyperVision' camera that will be capable of something the company calls 'Hyper Videos'. Lenovo hasn't confirmed what these videos will be all about but has promised to reveal more details shortly.

Chang further added that while 4G videos are transferred at 100Mbps-1Gbps network rates, future hyper videos will be transmitted at 10Gbps and above rates.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro will offer the next-generation camera technologies, said Chang. He said Lenovo has been working on its Hyper Video camera for some time now, and it will ship with the Z6 Pro around June this year. The phone is expected to release in China first. During the presentation, Chang also referred to the new Nokia 9 PureView and an unnamed upcoming phone with a high-resolution camera sensor.

There was no mention of any specifications or pricing during the presentation. However, Chang did hint at revealing more details about the upcoming phone's camera technology in the near future.