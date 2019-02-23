Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Design Leaked Just Ahead of MWC Launch

Samsung unveiled its first ever foldable phone earlier this week, and it looks like Huawei wants to be the next in line. While Huawei working on a foldable device has been confirmed by the company for a while now, and even the invite teased its arrival, a fresh leak pretty much cements the name and design of the first ever foldable phone from Huawei. The leak confirms that the phone will be called the Huawei Mate X, and it claims to be the 'world's fastest foldable 5G phone'. Huawei is holding its foldable phone launch event on Sunday, 2pm CET (6:30pm IST) in Barcelona, just ahead of MWC 2019.

Huawei's upcoming Mate X foldable phone has been spotted in an early banner by Twitter user @gimme2pm. The banner leak confirms the phones name and design. The foldable phone from Huawei, as per the looks of it, is considerably different than the Samsung Galaxy Fold released by Samsung this week. The Huawei Mate X is seen to adopt a fold-out technique with two screens on the outer body of the folded phone. It opens up in an inverted manner to activate the screen at the back, and transform into tablet mode. Samsung Galaxy Fold, on the other hand, has two discreet screens inside the fold, and the screens are revealed when you unfold the phone like a book.

Huawei's poster also claims that the Mate X is the world's 'fastest foldable 5G phone'. Samsung's Galaxy Fold may get a 5G variant in the future as well, however that's just speculation at this point. As we mentioned, Huawei is set to host its MWC 2019 event in Barcelona on February 24. The invite depicts what appears to be a foldable smartphone's hinge, further cementing the arrival of the Mate X. Huawei had confirmed plans to launch a foldable smartphone at MWC back in January.



As per leaks, the Huawei Mate X will reportedly feature a 7.2-inch display. Huawei will reportedly manufacture between 24,000 and 30,000 units of the upcoming smartphone in the initial phase, however, it is not known in what markets it will eventually arrive.

While Samsung and Huawei are throwing their hat into the foldable smartphone segment, LG says that it won't launch a foldable phone at MWC, even though the technology required to build one is already ready. The company says that it will see the market reaction, before making a decision, and will instead launch an attachable second screen for the upcoming LG V50 ThinQ.

