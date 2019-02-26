Technology News

MWC 2019: Anker Launches New Power Banks, Headphones, and Portable Speakers

, 26 February 2019
MWC 2019: Anker Launches New Power Banks, Headphones, and Portable Speakers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Anker has launched a bunch of new products at MWC 2019

Highlights

  • Anker has launched a bunch of new products at MWC 2019
  • Anker's new PowerPort Atom PD 2 offers a charging rate of 60W
  • Some of Anker's new products are shipping already

Anker has launched a number of new devices at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The company has announced new battery packs, chargers, earbuds, and more. Anker had launched a bunch of similar products at CES last month. Some of the company's newly announced products are already available online. Anker's new products launched at MWC 2019 include the PowerPort Atom PD2 power brick, PowerCore 10,000mAh PD power bank, Life NC headphones, and the Soundcore Icon and Icon Mini portable speakers.

PowerPort Atom PD 2
Anker's new PowerPort Atom PD 2 is an upgrade to the company's popular PD 1 power brick. Even though it's not as slick as its predecessor, the new PowerPort Atom PD 2 packs twice the number of USB Type-C ports and a total charging rate of 60W. Anker's new PowerPort Atom PD 2 will start shipping from May. The company hasn't revealed any pricing details yet.

PowerCore 10,000mAh PD
The new PowerCore 10,000mAh PD power bank comes with a USB Type-C port and delivers power up to 18W. Apart from that, there's nothing really special about this power brick. Its dual output ports allow you to charge two devices simultaneously. The PowerCore 10,000mAh PD power bank comes with USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable and an 18-month warranty. The power bank is already available on Amazon US at $45.99 (roughly Rs. 3,300).

SoundCore Life NC
Anker's new SoundCore Life NC neckband-style headphones feature active noise cancellation and support for hi-res audio. The headphones are already available on Amazon US at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The SoundCore Life NC headphones include four microphones to eliminate background noise and boost voice clarity during phone calls. The headphones charge via a Micro-USB cable though.

SoundCore Icon and Icon Mini
Apart from other products, Anker has also launched two new portable speakers under its SoundCore brand at MWC 2019. Both portable speakers are waterproof and can be paired using a mobile device via a Bluetooth connection. The speakers also include a strap and a string. The Icon Mini is priced at $35.99 (roughly Rs. 2,600) while the Icon will cost $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,300). Both the portable speakers will start shipping later this month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Anker, MWC, MWC 2019
MWC 2019: Anker Launches New Power Banks, Headphones, and Portable Speakers
Samsung Galaxy S10
