Motorola Razr 5G Price, Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

The next-generation Motorola foldable phone is expected to be priced at roughly Rs. 1.29 lakhs.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 September 2020 17:23 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Motorola Razr 5G will reportedly have a 48-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • The foldable phone is expected to be unveiled today
  • Motorola Razr 5G will reportedly have a 48-megapixel main camera
  • It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC

Motorola Razr 5G is expected to be unveiled later today; however, ahead of the launch, the full specifications as well as expected pricing of the foldable phone have surfaced online. An online report by WinFuture has listed all the specifications of the phone, along with renders. The Razr 5G will reportedly pack a 48-megapixel camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and 8GB of RAM. The next-generation foldable phone of the Lenovo-owned company has been subject to a number of leaks over the past few weeks.

Motorola Razr 5G price (expected)

The Motorola Razr 5G will be priced at EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.29 lakh) in Europe, where it will be launched first, in a black colour variant, as per the report by Winfuture. It will later make its way to the US in an exclusive Blush Gold colour variant. The phone is also expected to be launched in China on September 10.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications (expected)

According to the report, Motorola Razr 5G will feature a 6.2-inch foldable OLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels, and 21:9 aspect ratio. It will have a secondary 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel. The secondary display can be operated by touch and used to operate some of the functions of the phone.

The next-generation foldable phone has an improved design from its predecessor, Motorola Razr, as per the renders. The Motorola Razr 5G will have 256GB onboard storage and a single nano SIM slot, and also support eSIM functionality. The fingerprint sensor will be located at the back of the phone and the phone will pack a larger 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

On the camera front, the phone is said to pack a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G is reportedly going to feature a 20-megapixel camera.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display (Primary) 6.20-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 2800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 876x2142 pixels
Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 5G Specifications, Motorola Razr 5G price, Lenovo
