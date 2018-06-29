Lenovo-owned Motorola at its product launch event held in Brazil in April this year announced a refresh to its Moto G and Moto E series of smartphones. While the Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 have made it to the Indian shores since then, the Moto E5 range is yet to be seen. In a recent development, Motorola India has been posting battery-related video teasers on its official Twitter account that point towards an impending Moto E5 India launch. Only two variants in the series - Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus could make it to the Indian market, considering the Moto E5 Play is restricted to the US market.

Both teasers, that went live earlier this week, talk about bringing an end to battery woes, which could be indicative of the India launch of the Moto E5 being right around the corner. To recall, the Moto E5 Plus comes with a 5000mAh battery while the Moto E5 gets a 4000mAh unit. The MSRP of the Moto E5 at launch was EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 11,900) and the Moto E5 Plus was launched at a price tag of EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,500). Pricing and launch details for the Indian market haven't been revealed yet. Do note that Motorola has promised one major Android update (Android P) for the Moto G6 series, but none for the Moto E5 yet.

Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus specifications

The Moto E5 sports a 5.7-inch IPS display and the Moto E5 Plus gets a larger 6-inch IPS panel with the same HD+ (720x1440 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. At its core, Moto E5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. On the other hand, Moto E5 Plus sports the Snapdragon 435 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

As mentioned before, the Moto E5 Plus has a 5000mAh battery and the Moto E5 gets a smaller 4000mAh one. As for optics, the Moto E5 bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. The Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, laser autofocus, and an LED flash.