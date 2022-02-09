Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch a bunch of new smartphones. Hi-resolution renders of yet-to-be-announced five new Motorola handsets have surfaced on the Web, showing their design and few specifications. The images also suggest the camera module designs of the handsets as well. Details about the names of the phones are unknown at this moment. The rumoured Motorola phones are tagged with codenames — Hawaii+, Dubai, Rogue, Rhode, and Austin. The former three are seen featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor in the leaked renders. The Rogue moniker is allegedly the codename for Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

New Motorola phone renders were shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks).

Motorola phones with codenames Hawaii+, Dubai, Rhode, and Austin are seen to have a waterdrop-style notch display to house the selfie camera. Renders of the Motorola Rogue — speculated to be Moto Edge 30 Ultra — show a change in design. It lacks the centrally placed waterdrop style notch and is rumoured to pack an under-display selfie camera.

The renders of Hawaii+, Dubai, Rogue, and Rhode show a dark coloured back panel while the rear panel of Austin is seen with a different shade. The renders of all Motorola phones show triple rear camera units arranged on the upper left corner of the handsets. The phones are seen carrying a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Motorola logo is seen to be placed on the back panel. Both 4G and 5G variants of Motorola Rhode are listed.

The Motorola Dubai is rumoured to be the top offering out of the five devices leaked by the tipster. The handset is seen to have slim bezels.

As of yet, Motorola has not confirmed the development of any new models with the above mentioned monikers. The final model names of the phones are also not yet known. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.