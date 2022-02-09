Technology News
  Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement

Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement

Rumoured Motorola smartphones have codenames — Hawaii+, Dubai, Rogue, Rhode, and Austin.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 February 2022 18:42 IST
Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Rogue is the alleged codename for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra

Highlights
  • Motorola Dubai is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch display
  • Leaked renders of the phones show triple rear cameras
  • Motorola Dubai is rumoured to be the top offering out of the five devices

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch a bunch of new smartphones. Hi-resolution renders of yet-to-be-announced five new Motorola handsets have surfaced on the Web, showing their design and few specifications. The images also suggest the camera module designs of the handsets as well. Details about the names of the phones are unknown at this moment. The rumoured Motorola phones are tagged with codenames — Hawaii+, Dubai, Rogue, Rhode, and Austin. The former three are seen featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor in the leaked renders. The Rogue moniker is allegedly the codename for Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

New Motorola phone renders were shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks).

Motorola phones with codenames Hawaii+, Dubai, Rhode, and Austin are seen to have a waterdrop-style notch display to house the selfie camera. Renders of the Motorola Rogue — speculated to be Moto Edge 30 Ultra — show a change in design. It lacks the centrally placed waterdrop style notch and is rumoured to pack an under-display selfie camera.

The renders of Hawaii+, Dubai, Rogue, and Rhode show a dark coloured back panel while the rear panel of Austin is seen with a different shade. The renders of all Motorola phones show triple rear camera units arranged on the upper left corner of the handsets. The phones are seen carrying a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Motorola logo is seen to be placed on the back panel. Both 4G and 5G variants of Motorola Rhode are listed.

The Motorola Dubai is rumoured to be the top offering out of the five devices leaked by the tipster. The handset is seen to have slim bezels.

As of yet, Motorola has not confirmed the development of any new models with the above mentioned monikers. The final model names of the phones are also not yet known. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Moto Edge 30 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Facebook, Instagram Are Hot Spots for Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel

