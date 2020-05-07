Motorola Razr Will Go on Sale on Friday, May 8 via Flipkart

Motorola Razr is finally going on sale in India from Friday May 8, the company announced via its Twitter account. When the Moto Razr (2019) was launched in November last year, it attracted a lot of attention owing to its unique folding mechanism and the nostalgia factor. The sale of the phone — like many others — got delayed in India owing to the coronavirus related lockdown. Now, as restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are being eased, Motorola has announced that the Motorola Razr (2019) will go on sale tomorrow.

The Motorola Razr (2019) is going on sale for the first time in India and will be sold on Flipkart. While e-commerce for non-essentials like smartphones isn't available throughout the country yet, restrictions have been somewhat relaxed, and deliveries of non-essential products has resumed in certain areas.

Motorola Razr (2019) price

As per the Twitter post by Motorola India, the sale for the Motorola Razr (2019) begins from Friday, May 8. The phone is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 1,24,999. However, it should be noted that e-commerce websites have been allowed to deliver non-essential items in Orange and Green zones only, which means if the customer's pincode does not lie within either of these zones, they can't have the phone delivered to them. Delivery times may also be longer than usual.

Flipkart is also offering Rs. 10,000 cashback on transactions with Citibank Credit and Debit cards

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

The Motorola Razr (2019) runs Android 9 Pie and has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2,142 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also a secondary 2.7-inch 600x800 pixels display on the front panel when the phone is folded. The Motorola Razr (2019) is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Razr (2019) has a single primary 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens. There is also a separate selfie camera just above the main display that includes a 5-megapixel sensor. You get 128GB of onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options on the Motorola Razr (2019) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the chin of the foldable phone. The battery is 2,510mAh with support for 15W fast charging. The phone measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm when it's folded. The weight is 205 grams.

