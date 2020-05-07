Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr Will Go on Sale on Friday, May 8 via Flipkart

Motorola Razr is powered by a mid-tier octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 May 2020 14:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr Will Go on Sale on Friday, May 8 via Flipkart

Motorola Razr (2019) has 21:9 aspect ratio on its main display

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr will be sold via Flipkart from May 8
  • The phone is priced at Rs. 1,24,999
  • Motorola Razr foldable phone packs a 2,510mAh battery

Motorola Razr is finally going on sale in India from Friday May 8, the company announced via its Twitter account. When the Moto Razr (2019) was launched in November last year, it attracted a lot of attention owing to its unique folding mechanism and the nostalgia factor. The sale of the phone — like many others — got delayed in India owing to the coronavirus related lockdown. Now, as restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are being eased, Motorola has announced that the Motorola Razr (2019) will go on sale tomorrow.

The Motorola Razr (2019) is going on sale for the first time in India and will be sold on Flipkart. While e-commerce for non-essentials like smartphones isn't available throughout the country yet, restrictions have been somewhat relaxed, and deliveries of non-essential products has resumed in certain areas.

Motorola Razr (2019) price

As per the Twitter post by Motorola India, the sale for the Motorola Razr (2019) begins from Friday, May 8. The phone is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 1,24,999. However, it should be noted that e-commerce websites have been allowed to deliver non-essential items in Orange and Green zones only, which means if the customer's pincode does not lie within either of these zones, they can't have the phone delivered to them. Delivery times may also be longer than usual.

Flipkart is also offering Rs. 10,000 cashback on transactions with Citibank Credit and Debit cards

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

The Motorola Razr (2019) runs Android 9 Pie and has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2,142 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also a secondary 2.7-inch 600x800 pixels display on the front panel when the phone is folded. The Motorola Razr (2019) is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

 

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Razr (2019) has a single primary 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens. There is also a separate selfie camera just above the main display that includes a 5-megapixel sensor. You get 128GB of onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options on the Motorola Razr (2019) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the chin of the foldable phone. The battery is 2,510mAh with support for 15W fast charging. The phone measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm when it's folded. The weight is 205 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr (2019), Motorola Razr price in India, Motorola Razr Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft To Do Adds New Features as Wunderlist Shuts Down
Fortnite Now Has Over 350 Million Registered Players, Next Party Royale Will Take Place on May 8
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

Motorola Razr Will Go on Sale on Friday, May 8 via Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  3. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  4. Zomato Said to Target Push Into Alcohol Deliveries
  5. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  7. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Brings Back Halloween Game
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Problem Not a 'Hardware' Issue, Company Says
  9. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  10. Mrs. Serial Killer Is One of the Stupidest Movies of All Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Now Set to Launch in India on May 11
  2. Unacademy Data Breached, Hacker Sold Data of Nearly 2.2 Crore Users: Report
  3. Vivo Y30 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Fortnite Now Has Over 350 Million Registered Players, Next Party Royale Will Take Place on May 8
  5. Motorola Razr Will Go on Sale on Friday, May 8 via Flipkart
  6. Microsoft To Do Adds New Features as Wunderlist Shuts Down
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Display Problem Not a 'Hardware' Issue, Company Clarifies
  8. Realme 6 Gets April 2020 Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update
  9. Fitbit Heart Study Starts to Test if Devices Can Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms
  10. Google Chromecast Refresh May Run Android TV and Fall Under the Nest Brand: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com