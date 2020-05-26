Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr Second-Generation Foldable Phone Specifications Leaked, India Launch Tipped

Motorola Razr’s second-generation foldable phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC, and it packs 8GB RAM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 May 2020 13:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr Second-Generation Foldable Phone Specifications Leaked, India Launch Tipped

Motorola Razr second-gen foldable device is expected to offer 256GB of storage

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 2020 should come with a 48-megapixel main rear camera
  • The foldable phone is reported to offer 20-megapixel selfie camera
  • Motorola Razr 2020 is reported to be codenamed ‘smith’

Motorola Razr foldable phone that launched last year is set to get a successor. Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson earlier confirmed in an interview that the next-gen Razr phone will be launched this year in September. A new report now sheds light on specifications of the second-generation foldable device from Motorola. It is tipped to come with improved hardware and run on the latest Android 10 software. The model number of the Motorola Razr second-generation phone is reported to be XT2071-4.

XDA Developers reports that the next-gen Motorola Razr has been codenamed ‘smith' and has the model number is reported to be XT2071-4. The publication cites an anonymous source to claim that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be at 256GB.

The report suggests that the next-gen Motorola Razr will see a camera upgrade to Samsung's 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel selfie camera in the front. It is leaked to run on Android 10 and offer improvements to the Quick View Display. The dimensions of the main Flex View and Quick Displays are expected to be the same.

Hopefully Motorola will introduce Samsung-like Ultra Thin Glass technology on top of the foldable display for more durability. It should retain the clamshell-like open and shut design, however this is pure speculation from our end. The report also says that the second-generation Motorola Razr is being developed in China and North America currently. The phone will go on sale in markets like India, Europe, or Latin America.

Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched in India

As mentioned, Dousson confirmed last week that Motorola is working on another iteration of Razr, and is expected to launch it sometime in September. To recall, the Motorola Razr (2019) model generated mixed reviews when it launched last year due to issues with the screen. The phone finally arrived in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr Second Generation Foldable Phone, Motorola Razr 2020, Motorola Razr 2020 Specifications, Motorola, Motorola Razr
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S With Bezel-Less Design, 32-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
Everything You Need to Know About TikTok Ratings Saga Explained
Motorola Razr Second-Generation Foldable Phone Specifications Leaked, India Launch Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  2. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  3. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  4. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  5. Uber Lays Off 600 Employees in India, Offers 10 Months Payout
  6. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. How to Apply Online for Permit to Order Alcohol Delivery in Maharashtra
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Leak, 4,370mAh Battery Tipped
  10. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: What's Different
#Latest Stories
  1. Exceptionally Rare "Cosmic Ring of Fire" Galaxy Spotted 11 Billion Light-Years Away
  2. Coronavirus: Red Cross Urges Halt to Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Sector Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
  3. BSNL Revises Auto Validity Extension, Now Charges Rs. 2 for 3 Days of Extended Plan Validity
  4. Samsung Unveils Exynos 880 SoC With Integrated 5G Modem, AI Capabilities for Mid-Range Smartphones
  5. Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11 to Launch in India in First Week of June: Report
  6. Could a Space Congestion Charge Clear Up Junk-Ridden Skies?
  7. Everything You Need to Know About TikTok Ratings Saga Explained
  8. Motorola Razr Second-Generation Foldable Phone Specifications Leaked, India Launch Tipped
  9. Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S With Bezel-Less Design, 32-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
  10. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,799
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com