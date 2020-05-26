Motorola Razr foldable phone that launched last year is set to get a successor. Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson earlier confirmed in an interview that the next-gen Razr phone will be launched this year in September. A new report now sheds light on specifications of the second-generation foldable device from Motorola. It is tipped to come with improved hardware and run on the latest Android 10 software. The model number of the Motorola Razr second-generation phone is reported to be XT2071-4.

XDA Developers reports that the next-gen Motorola Razr has been codenamed ‘smith' and has the model number is reported to be XT2071-4. The publication cites an anonymous source to claim that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be at 256GB.

The report suggests that the next-gen Motorola Razr will see a camera upgrade to Samsung's 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel selfie camera in the front. It is leaked to run on Android 10 and offer improvements to the Quick View Display. The dimensions of the main Flex View and Quick Displays are expected to be the same.

Hopefully Motorola will introduce Samsung-like Ultra Thin Glass technology on top of the foldable display for more durability. It should retain the clamshell-like open and shut design, however this is pure speculation from our end. The report also says that the second-generation Motorola Razr is being developed in China and North America currently. The phone will go on sale in markets like India, Europe, or Latin America.

As mentioned, Dousson confirmed last week that Motorola is working on another iteration of Razr, and is expected to launch it sometime in September. To recall, the Motorola Razr (2019) model generated mixed reviews when it launched last year due to issues with the screen. The phone finally arrived in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999.