Motorola Razr (2019) Successor May Have Been Delayed to Next Year

Motorola Razr (2019) costs Rs. 1,24,999 in India, and faced multiple release delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 June 2020 18:40 IST
Motorola Razr (2019) Successor May Have Been Delayed to Next Year

Motorola Razr (2019) is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC

Highlights
  • “Motorola Razr 2” may be delayed till 2021
  • CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants shared the news on Twitter
  • Motorola Razr 2 was initially teased for a September launch

Motorola Razr (2019) gathered a lot of attention when it launched in November last year. And, surprisingly, a second-generation Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was teased for a September launch by a company official in May this year. But, now, it seems like the successor to the 2019 Razr may have been delayed till next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The development was shared by the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants on Twitter.

As per the tweet by Ross Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the “Motorola Razr 2” as Young calls it, will not be available until 2021. Young states that it has been delayed by a quarter due to COVID-19. Considering the September launch date from the previous teaser by Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson, the second generation Motorola Razr foldable phone may now be unveiled in the first quarter of 2021. It is also possible that the company announces the phone in the fourth quarter of this year and the sales start in early 2021, just like the Motorola Razr (2019).

The second generation Motorola Razr foldable phone will be in competition with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Fold 2, expected to be unveiled in August.

The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched in November 2019 and went on sale from February this year. Then, in March, the phone was launched in India and the sale was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus lockdowns. It went on sale in early May after the lockdown restrictions in India were eased.

The phone is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 and is available for purchase from Flipkart. The Motorola Razr (2019) features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2,142 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, it comes with a primary 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a separate selfie camera just above the main display with a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone is backed by a 2,510mAh with support for 15W fast charging.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 2019
