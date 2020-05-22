Motorola Razr is getting a successor, another foldable from the company. The Moto Razr 2019 launched back in November to mixed reviews. Now it seems the company is working on a second generation foldable Razr phone. Thibault Dousson, South Africa general manager of Lenovo – the parent company of Motorola – was recently on a podcast where he said that a new generation foldable phone is coming later this year. Later in their conversation, a reference to a “generation two” foldable phone is made again.

During the Reframed Tech podcast on May 20 with Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson, the host spoke about how the Motorola Razr (2019) opened to mixed reviews, being the first foldable phone from the company and experiencing “unforeseen issues”. Dousson said around 18 minute mark, “There's a new generation coming out.. there's one in September I think.”

Later in the podcast (around 42 minutes), Dousson again mentioned a “generation two” Razr. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Motorola for more information and will update this space as and when we receive a response.

The Motorola Razr (2019) was put through a tear down as well as a durability test, neither of which delivered favourable outcomes.

The Motorola Razr (2019) gathered a lot of attention at the time of launch owing to its unique foldable design and the nostalgia factor. But, due to the mid-tier specifications, screen/ design issues, and a shockingly high price, it received mixed reviews, at best. After being globally unveiled in November, the phone was launched in India in March for Rs. 1,24,999 and finally went on sale in earlier this month.