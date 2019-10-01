Motorola has been rumoured to be working on its own foldable phone, and it is heavily tipped to be called the Motorola Razr. This device would open and close in a vertical flip-like manner, just like the old Motorola Razr, but this time to only reveal a larger display. A fresh report now suggests that the phone will be launched before the end of this year. A separate phone called Motorola One Macro has been leaked via a Saudi retail listing, revealing price, design, and key specifications as well.

Motorola Razr launch before 2019 ends

Cnet reports that the Motorola Razr will be launched before the end of 2019, citing a person familiar with the matter. The report says that the Motorola Razr will most likely just be shown off this year, and availability should only begin sometime in 2020. The company aimed to release the Motorola Razr in Q3 2019, but failed to do so. The company also reportedly wants to gauge the market reaction on the delayed Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold before jumping into anything catastrophic.

A recent report suggests that the Motorola Razr foldable phone will launch in Europe either in December 2019 or January 2020 with a price tag of around EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000).

Motorola One Macro

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Separately, an upcoming phone called Motorola One Macro was spotted on a Saudi retail site. The listing was live for a brief period, but screenshots were sent to GSMArena by a tipster. The phone was spotted on a retail site called Extra and it is seen to sport multiple rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back panel. Specifications tipped include a 13-megapixel mail camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It is listed to pack 2GB RAM and be priced at SAR 899 (roughly Rs. 16,900). There is no word on when this phone will be officially launched.