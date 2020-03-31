Technology News
Motorola Razr (2019) India Sale Date Delayed to April 15 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Folks will have to wait till the nation-wide lockdown is over, to get their phones

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 31 March 2020 14:01 IST
Sale date of the Motorola Razr (2019) has been pushed to April 15, the company announced

Sale date of the Motorola Razr (2019) has been pushed to April 15, the company announced

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr (2019) sale date delayed to April 15
  • This is due to the current lockdown imposed in the country
  • Users who have pre-ordered the phone, will have to wait a bit longer

Much like the rest of the world, India is currently facing one of its biggest crisis as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the nation. Given the ongoing lockdown period imposed by the government in the hopes to contain the spread of the virus, we've seen many tech companies either shutting down manufacturing in India or postponing the sales of their products. Motorola is one of the recent companies to follow suit, and has just announced that it will be delaying the first sale date of the Razr (2019) from April 2, to April 15. Additionally, those customers who have pre-ordered the phone will have to wait a bit longer before they can have their phone delivered to them.

Motorola has sent a press statement from Prashanth Mani, Country Head, Lenovo Mobile Business Group and MD of Motorola Mobility, officially announcing the postponement of the first sale date of the Razr (2019) foldable phone. With the current lockdown in place, it would have been impossible for the logistics team of any e-commerce platform to be able to make deliveries before April 14, which is when the lockdown period ends. There's always a possibility of the lockdown period being extended, considering the current state of affairs, so take this new sale date as a tentative one.

To recall, Motorola launched the Razr (2019) on March 16 in India, at a price of Rs. 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This is the second foldable phone to be launched in India this year, following the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Android 9 Pie-running Motorola Razr (2019) has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio as the primary panel. However, the phone also has the secondary 2.7-inch Quick View panel on the top cover that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback — all without unfolding the phone. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

