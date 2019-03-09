Technology News

Motorola’s Foldable Razr Phone May Offer Limited Number of Apps on Second Screen

, 09 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola’s Foldable Razr Phone May Offer Limited Number of Apps on Second Screen

Photo Credit: Yanko Design

Motorola foldable phone’s second display will reportedly show up to six quick settings tiles

Highlights

  • Motorola has already confirmed development of a foldable phone
  • Second display on Motorola foldable phone may double as a trackpad
  • Users could also control media from the secondary display

Motorola is reportedly working on reviving the iconic Razr brand by launching a foldable smartphone later this year. While not much is known about Motorola's foldable offering apart from speculations and concept renders, some purported software features of the upcoming smartphone have now been leaked online. For example, the secondary display can be used to scroll content when the device is in the unfolded state. Also, Motorola will only allow a small set of apps to function properly on the secondary display.

According to a report in XDA Developers, the upcoming foldable smartphone, whose development has already been confirmed by Motorola, will not offer the same full Android experience that can be had on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The report also suggests that the secondary display will only display content from a small group of pre-installed system apps. The functionality of the secondary display, which can be accessed when the device is folded or in the flip state, has been restricted by Motorola to only let users interact with apps like Moto Display, Moto Actions, and the Moto Camera.

As for the other features, the secondary display could also act as a trackpad, allowing users to accomplish tasks like scrolling through web pages on Chrome as well as sifting through the Recents screen. Additionally, the display will show a maximum of six quick settings that will appear in the form of tiles. However, it is not known whether the users will be able to scroll down and access more quick settings tiles. When the camera is being used, the users will be able to tap on the main display to click the picture and also use swipe up gesture for zooming in.

The users will also be able to see the Google Assistant animation on the secondary display when the virtual assistant is activated, provided they choose to enable this feature. If the Google Assistant is activated and the feature is not enabled, the users will be prompted to flip open the smartphone after entering the password.

Motorola may also introduce a neat feature that will allow users to set different wallpapers for the main screen and the secondary display. Lastly, the company is also reportedly testing features such as allowing the Moto Display app to show pulsing notifications, a clock as well as a tool to control media from the secondary display. The aforementioned features are not official and some of them may not even make it to the final product, so do take these with a bit of scepticism.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr, Foldable Smartphone
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple AR Headset Could Arrive Next Year, Analyst Claims
Motorola’s Foldable Razr Phone May Offer Limited Number of Apps on Second Screen
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50 Review
  2. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  3. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. Motorola Foldable Phone May Offer Limited Number of Apps on Second Screen
  6. Huawei Watch GT to Launch in India on March 12
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. BSNL Extends 25 Percent Cashback on Annual Broadband Plans Till March 31
  9. M.S. Dhoni and The Office Remake Part of Hotstar’s First Five Originals
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.