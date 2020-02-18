Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr Display Gives Up in a Week, Screen Separates From Top Lamination: Report

Separation of the two layers has created a huge air gap that extends end to end in the hinge area.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 18 February 2020 12:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr Display Gives Up in a Week, Screen Separates From Top Lamination: Report

Photo Credit: Input

The air gap on Motorola Razr’s display has also affected touch sensitivity

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr unit in question had its display peel off near the hinge
  • Change in temperature might have caused the adhesive to give up
  • Motorola Razr recently underwent a failed hinge durability test as well

Motorola Razr recently underwent iFixit's teardown test and got a paltry score of 1 out of 10, indicating that the phone is a reparability nightmare. And who can forget the spectacular failure of its hinge mechanism in a simulated test earlier this month? Well, it appears that Motorola won't get a respite anytime soon. The Motorola Razr unit of a tech publication has started showing signs of massive display damage, as the phone's foldable display panel appears to have separated from the top lamination in the hinge area, creating an air gap underneath and affecting touch sensitivity.

Input reports that merely after a week of using the Motorola Razr, the foldable phone's OLED display has started peeling apart. In the images shared by the publication, the top lamination layer has separated from the OLED layer underneath in the hinge area. This has created a large air gap that extends from one end to another. Here's how the damage was described:

The screen was completely warped from hinge-to-hinge with the top layer raised like a poorly applied screen protector.

razr body input mag Razr

The phone's OLED layer separated from the top lamination, creating an air gap
Photo Credit: Input

 

It is said that the damaged area keeps expanding in size as the phone is folded and unfolded. It is worth noting that no external damage like a scratch or brute force caused it to happen. The display's folded region which tucks inside alongside the curved hinge is where the top layer has peeled off completely from the display, making it non-responsive to touch inputs. It also drastically affects the colour output and how content appears on the Motorola Razr's display.

It is unclear what caused the damage, but Input speculates that variable temperature ranging from sub-Celsius to room conditions might have played a role here. Motorola is yet to provide an official response regarding the fresh fiasco. But one thing is clear – foldable phones that cost as much as $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) are a fragile piece of hardware that need way more careful handling than a regular phone, and are susceptible to damage from elements that should not be a cause of concern in the first place.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr 2019
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
TCL Phone With a Slide-Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone-Tablet Hybrid Form Factor

Related Stories

Motorola Razr Display Gives Up in a Week, Screen Separates From Top Lamination: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  4. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Poco X2 Goes on Sale Today in India via Flipkart at 12 Noon
  6. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  8. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  10. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9X Lite Alleged Price, Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. Motorola Razr Display Gives Up in a Week, Screen Separates From Top Lamination: Report
  3. Redmi 8A Dual to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Releases Unified Android App for Word, Excel, PowerPoint
  5. TCL Phone With a Slide-Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone-Tablet Hybrid Form Factor
  6. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With 'Game Changing' Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  7. Amazing Stories Trailer: Apple TV+ Resets Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Anthology Series
  8. Realme X50 Pro 5G India Launch on February 24: All You Need to Know
  9. Apple Spring Event Rumoured to Be Held End of March, iPhone 9 and More Hardware Announcements Expected: Report
  10. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.