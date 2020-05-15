Technology News
Motorola Razr (2019) Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India

The update adds new functionality to the Quick View display

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 15 May 2020 17:18 IST
Motorola Razr (2019) Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India

Android 10 is being rolled out to the Motorola Razr (2019) in India

Highlights
  • The Motorola Razr (2019) is receiving the Android 10 update in India
  • It’s being pushed as an OTA update
  • It adds new functionality to the Quick View display

Motorola Razr (2019) is the company's first foldable Android smartphone, which began receiving the Android 10 update a few days back. Now, Motorola India just announced that the Android 10 update has begun rolling out in India too, as an OTA software update. Motorola also announced that the Razr (2019) is also expected to receive the next major Android version, which is Android 11, whenever it's ready.

The new features in the Android 10 update majorly revolves around adding new functionality to the Quick View display. Based on customer feedback, Motorola has added the ability to interact with notifications by using smart reply, reply with voice via Google Assistant or the ability to type any reply with a full keyboard. You'll also be able to place a phone call via a dial pad or contact shortcut, place a video call via contact shortcut, control music with an updated notification card design, and even navigate via Google Maps turn-by-turn directions. The update was officially announced a few days ago but it seems Motorola is wasting no time in getting it to all the countries where the phone has officially launched.

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India, offers

The Motorola Razr (2019) is available in Black Noir colour through Flipkart and other offline stores for a retail price of Rs. 1,24,999. Motorola India also has many offers running such as Rs. 10,000 cash-back and up to 24-months, no extra cost EMI with Citibank debit and credit cards. It's also offering MotoCare screen damage protection plan for a year, at Rs. 7,999. Jio customers can also avail benefits such as double data when recharging for a year with the Rs. 4,999 and an additional year of service free of cost.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

The Motorola Razr (2019) has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio as the primary panel. However, the phone also has the secondary 2.7-inch Quick View panel on the top cover. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and features a 2,800mAh battery.

It has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the chin. There's a single primary camera that houses a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture lens. The primary camera can be used to take selfies when the phone is in the folded state. The phone also has a separate selfie camera that's just above the main display and includes a 5-megapixel sensor.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
