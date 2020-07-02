Technology News
Motorola Razr 5G Tipped to Come With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display, Mercury Silver Colour Variant

Motorola Razr 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and come with 8GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 July 2020 17:39 IST
Motorola Razr 5G Tipped to Come With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display, Mercury Silver Colour Variant

Motorola Razr (2019) also features a 6.2-inch flexible display

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 5G specifications have been tipped
  • It is said to come in a Mercury Silver colour variant
  • Motorola Razr 5G may have a 6.2-inch display

Motorola Razr 5G, expected to be the second-generation foldable phone and follow up to the 2019 Motorola Razr, has been in the news quite frequently and now, it seems like its specifications have been leaked, courtesy of a known tipster. The leak hints at details like storage, camera specifications, screen size, and more. Some of these specifications have been previously leaked as well. The Motorola Razr 5G or whatever it ends up being called was rumoured to be launched in September this year, but it may have been pushed to Q1 2021.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications (expected)

As per a tweet by known tipster Evan Blass, the Motorola Razr 5G will run on Android 10 and have dual-SIM support (Nano + eSIM). It is said to feature a 6.2-inch flexible display with no mention of resolution. The Motorola Razr 5G is also expected to have a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and 20-megapixel secondary shooter. However, it is unclear whether both the sensors will be on the back. And of course, it will come with 5G support and as per the leak, pack 256GB of onboard storage. The leaked specifications also suggest that the phone will come in a Mercury Silver colour variant.

Looking at the previous leaks for the next-gen Motorola Razr, it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM. The camera configuration, as per the previous leaks, places the 48-megapixel sensor at the back and the 20-megapixel sensor on the front.

However, Motorola itself has not shared any information on the second-generation Motorola Razr, but it can be expected to have upgraded internals over the 2019 model that came with mid-tier specifications, sub-par camera, and a delicate display.

Back in May, the second-generation Motorola Razr was teased to launch in September this year, but a tweet in June by the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants stated that it may be delayed till 2021.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

