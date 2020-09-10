Motorola Razr 5G has been launched as a successor to last year's Motorola Razr foldable phone. The new foldable phone comes with a 6.2-inch plastic OLED main display and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that helps add 5G connectivity to the phone. The Motorola Razr 5G comes in a single RAM + storage variant and three colour options. It packs a 2,800mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Motorola Razr 5G price, availability

The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakhs) for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant in the US. It will be offered in three colour options - Blush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury. The phone will first be sold in China and select European markets. Other markets, including select regions across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America, are expected to get the Motorola Razr 5G later in autumn.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone runs on Android 10 with My UX on top. It features a foldable 6.2-inch plastic OLED main screen with a resolution of 2,142x876 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The foldable phone features an updated hinge design that offers a zero-gap closure that protects the internal display and helps maintain the compact form factor when the phone is folded. The Motorola Razr 5G is claimed by the company to withstand up to 200,000 flips.

The phone also sports a 2.7-inch glass OLED secondary screen with a screen resolution of 600x800 pixels and 4:3 aspect ratio. Placed on top of the front flip panel, the secondary screen allows users to quickly check out notifications, reply to messages, get navigation directions, and more.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and an Adreno 620 GPU, paired with 8GB RAM. The Motorola Razr 5G offers 256GB of inbuilt storage that can't be expanded using a microSD card.

Speaking of cameras, the Motorola Razr 5G sports a 48-mgeapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture. The sensor comes with Quad Pixel technology that offers better low-light sensitivity. It also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and packs laser autofocus technology. Since the primary sensor is placed on top of the secondary screen on the top flip panel, it can also be used as a selfie camera when the phone is folded. The phone also comes with several camera modes, including Group Selfie, Portrait Mode, Spot Color, and more.

For selfies and video calls, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is placed inside a notch above the primary foldable screen. Both the cameras support full-HD video capture at 60fps or 30fps, slow-motion full-HD video at 120fps, and slow-motion HD video at 240fps.

The Motorola Razr 5G packs a 2,800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging. On a single charge, the phone can last up to 24 hours.

The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include both 5G and 4G support, along with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on the phone include Accelerometer, Magnetometer (compass), Gyro, Barometer, Ultrasonic, Proximity, Ambient Light, and SAR. It must be noted that there are no headphone jacks on the phone. Weighing at 192 grams, the Motorola Razr 5G measures 169.2x72.6x7.9mm when open and 91.7x72.6x16mm when folded.

