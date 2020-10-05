Motorola Razr 5G has been launched as the latest foldable phone by the Lenovo-owned company. The new smartphone, which will be the successor to the existing Motorola Razr, comes with 5G support and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Motorola Razr 5G also retains the 6.2-inch flexible OLED display that is already available on the Motorola Razr (2019) and can fold completely in half. The foldable phone also comes with a separate “Quick View” display at the front for quick notifications. Furthermore, the Motorola Razr 5G flaunts a metal and glass body made of a 3D formed glass and 7000 series aluminium.

Motorola Razr 5G price in India, launch offers

Motorola Razr 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 1,24,999 for the single, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in a Polish Graphite colour option and will be available for pre-bookings starting today, while its sale is scheduled for October 12 through all leading retail stores and Flipkart.

Launch offers on the Motorola Razr 5G include a Rs. 10,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card as well as debit and credit card EMI transactions. Jio customers can also avail double data benefits with its Rs. 4,999 annual plan. Moreover, there is an additional one-year of unlimited services from Jio at no additional cost.

Motorola recently reduced the price of the Motorola Razr (2019) in India to Rs. 94,999. The earlier phone will continue to be available for purchase in the country until stock lasts.

Globally, the Motorola Razr 5G was launched in September with a price tag of $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,02,600).

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Motorola Razr 5G runs on Android 10 with My UX on top and features the foldable 6.2-inch plastic OLED display with a resolution of 876x2,142 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. There is also a secondary, 2.7-inch OLED display placed on top of the flip panel — with 600x800 pixels resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Motorola Razr 5G has the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with Adreno 620 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens. It is also equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and is available along with a laser autofocus technology.

Motorola has offered the primary camera sensor on the top of the secondary screen. This doubles it as a selfie camera when the Razr 5G is folded. Also, the camera sensor supports various modes, including Group Selfie, Portrait Mode, and Spot Colour. The phone additionally offers a 20-megapixel secondary camera sensor that sits above the foldable display and comes with an f/2.2 lens.

The Motorola Razr 5G comes with 256GB of onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor — unlike the Motorola Razr (2019) that had a fingerprint sensor embedded at the front. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Motorola has offered a 2,800mAh battery on the Razr 5G that supports 15W TurboPower fast charging. The flip mechanism of the smartphone is touted to withstand up to 200,000 flips. Also, the phone comes with a water-repellent coating and is designed with a one-handed experience, which is unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 that normally requires two hands to open the folding design.

The Motorola Razr 5G measures 169.2x72.6x7.9mm when open and 91.7x72.6x16mm when folded. Besides, the phone weighs 192 grams.

