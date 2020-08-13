Motorola has sent out invites for a media event scheduled for September 9 where it is likely to announce the successor to the Motorola Razr (2019). The next-generation foldable phone by the Lenovo-owned company has already been in the rumour mill as the Motorola Razr 5G. A GIF teasing the new launch has been released by Motorola that suggests some design similarities with the Motorola Razr (2019). The Motorola Razr 5G is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. This is unlike the existing foldable phone that has a Snapdragon 710 chip. You can also expect other specification-level changes on the new model.

The invite sent by Motorola, courtesy Droid Life, appears to show the new smartphone from one of its sides. It doesn't provide any explicit details about what's debuting at the virtual event. However, the company has reportedly provided a description of the event that says, “getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again.” This is similar to the tagline saying “You're going to flip” that was sent alongside the Motorola Razr (2019) launch invite last year.

Motorola gives a glimpse at its next-generation foldable phone through a GIF teaser

As per some recent reports, the new Motorola foldable phone would be called the Motorola Razr 5G that would come with a redesigned chip and include a new camera module. The next-generation offering by Motorola is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and feature a new, Mercury Silver colour option.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Razr 5G is rumoured to retain the 6.2-inch flexible display that was available on last year's foldable phone. The phone is also expected to run on Android 10 with a few proprietary features designed by Motorola, including the retro mode. Further, the new handset is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Motorola offered its Razr foldable with a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. However, this time, the company is said to bring the Razr 5G with a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is also speculated to have a 2,845mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

