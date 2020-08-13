Technology News
Motorola Razr 5G Launch Expected at Company's September 9 Event

Motorola hints at the Razr 5G launch by describing its September 9 event as “getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 August 2020 10:54 IST
Motorola Razr 5G Launch Expected at Company's September 9 Event

Motorola Razr (2019) is likely to get its successor on September 9

Highlights
  • Motorola has sent out invites for its September 9 virtual event
  • Motorola Razr 5G is rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC
  • Motorola’s new foldable phone could also have upgraded cameras

Motorola has sent out invites for a media event scheduled for September 9 where it is likely to announce the successor to the Motorola Razr (2019). The next-generation foldable phone by the Lenovo-owned company has already been in the rumour mill as the Motorola Razr 5G. A GIF teasing the new launch has been released by Motorola that suggests some design similarities with the Motorola Razr (2019). The Motorola Razr 5G is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. This is unlike the existing foldable phone that has a Snapdragon 710 chip. You can also expect other specification-level changes on the new model.

The invite sent by Motorola, courtesy Droid Life, appears to show the new smartphone from one of its sides. It doesn't provide any explicit details about what's debuting at the virtual event. However, the company has reportedly provided a description of the event that says, “getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again.” This is similar to the tagline saying “You're going to flip” that was sent alongside the Motorola Razr (2019) launch invite last year.

motorola september 9 event teaser Motorola

Motorola gives a glimpse at its next-generation foldable phone through a GIF teaser

 

As per some recent reports, the new Motorola foldable phone would be called the Motorola Razr 5G that would come with a redesigned chip and include a new camera module. The next-generation offering by Motorola is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and feature a new, Mercury Silver colour option.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Razr 5G is rumoured to retain the 6.2-inch flexible display that was available on last year's foldable phone. The phone is also expected to run on Android 10 with a few proprietary features designed by Motorola, including the retro mode. Further, the new handset is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Motorola offered its Razr foldable with a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. However, this time, the company is said to bring the Razr 5G with a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is also speculated to have a 2,845mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Razr 5G Launch Expected at Company's September 9 Event
