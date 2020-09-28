Technology News
Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Teased, Company Also Likely to Unveil Smart TV and Other Appliances

Motorola Razr 5G has already been launched in the US.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 September 2020 18:53 IST
Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone comes with two screens

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 5G is priced at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakhs) in the U
  • It has Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood
  • Motorola Razr 5G packs a 2,800mAh battery

Motorola Razr 5G India launch has been teased by the company on Twitter. In a tweet, Motorola has shared a short video clip that suggests that the company will bring the anticipated foldable device to India during the festive season. The Motorola Razr 5G has already been launched in the US. Apart from hinting at the phone's India debut, the Lenovo-owned company has also teased the launch of other products that likely include a smart TV, a refrigerator, and a washing machine.

In the tweet, Motorola shares a short video that highlights the silhouettes of some products that look like Motorola Razr 5G smartphone, a Motorola-branded TV, a front-load washing machine, and a two-door refrigerator. The video mentions that these products will be launched during the upcoming festive season. There are no details about the purported Motorola TV, front-load washing machine, and two-door refrigerator but the Motorola Razr 5G has already been launched in the US.

Motorola Razr 5G price

The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakhs) for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in three colour options - Blush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone runs on Android 10 with My UX on top. It sports a 6.2-inch plastic flexible OLED display (2,142 x 876 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 21:9. Thanks to its updated hinge design, the Motorola Razr 5G is claimed to withstand up to 200,000 flips. On the outside, the phone features a 2.7-inch glass OLED secondary screen (600 x 800 pixels) and 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen allows users to quickly check out notifications, reply to messages, get navigation directions, and more. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and an Adreno 620 GPU.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 5G price, Motorola Razr 5G Specifications, Motorola Razr 5G India Launch, Motorola
