Technology News
Motorola Razr 5G is the successor to last year's Motorola Razr foldable phone.

Motorola Razr 5G is the successor to last year's Motorola Razr foldable phone.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 October 2020 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Motorola India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Motorola India

Motorola Razr 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 5G has a 6.2-inch plastic OLED main foldable display
  • The phone will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart
  • Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel primary camera

Motorola Razr 5G is all set to launch in India in October 5. The company has revealed the India launch date and has also announced availability on Flipkart. The Motorola Razr 5G was unveiled last month, and it is now arriving in the Indian market. This phone is the successor to last year's Motorola Razr foldable phone. Key specifications of the Motorola Razr 5G include a 6.2-inch plastic OLED main flexible display and a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The company announced the India launch date for the Motorola Razr 5G via its Motorola India Twitter account. It confirmed that the foldable phone will be unveiled in India on October 5 at 12pm (noon). The phone will be sold via Flipkart. Motorola is also taking registrations of interest on its site.

Motorola Razr 5G (expected price in India)

The Motorola Razr 5G is likely to be priced in India around the same range as its US price. It was launched at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakhs) for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant in the US. The phone comes in three colour options - Blush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications, features

Talking about the technical specifications, the Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone runs on Android 10 with My UX on top. It features a foldable 6.2-inch plastic OLED (2,142x876 pixels) main screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) glass OLED screen with 4:3 aspect ratio.

The Motorola Razr 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and an Adreno 620 GPU, paired with 8GB RAM. It packs 256GB of inbuilt storage. The foldable phone sports a 48-mgeapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture. Camera features include OIS, laser autofocus, and Quad Pixel technology for better low-light sensitivity. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There is a 2,800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging inside the Motorola Razr 5G. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include USB Type-C port, both 5G and 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Date, Motorola Razr 5G Price in India, Motorola Razr 5G Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Telegram Update Brings Search Filters, Anonymous Admins, and Channel Comments

Telegram Update Brings Search Filters, Anonymous Admins, and Channel Comments
