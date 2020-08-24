Technology News
Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Leaked in 360-Degree Video Ahead of Launch

The next-generation phone seems to have smoothened out notches, as per the leaked video.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 24 August 2020 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Motorola Razr 5G seems to have smoothened out notches and gotten rid of the fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Evleaks has shared a 360-degree video of Motorola Razr 5G
  • Motorola Razr 5G is expected to launch on September 9
  • The phone seems to have gotten rid of the fingerprint sensor

Motorola Razr 5G 360-degree video has been leaked, giving a clear look at the design of the smartphone. The rumoured Motorola's successor to last year's foldable phone the Motorola Razr. The next-generation foldable phone of the Lenova-owned company has been subject to a number of leaks in the past few weeks. It is expected to launch on September 9, when Motorola is hosting a virtual event.

Tipster Evan Blass shared a 360-degree render of Motorola's flagship smartphone. The screen looks bigger than the Motorola Razrbut besides that, looks very similar to the older variant. The 5G is expected to be the biggest upgrade. The next-generation Motorola Razr seems to have smoothened out notches and gotten rid of the fingerprint sensor, as per the video.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications (expected)

The Motorola Raze 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, which will be an upgrade from the Motorola Raze that has a Snapdragon 710 SoC. Reports indicate that the foldable phone will come with a redesigned chip and will have a new camera module. It is said to have a 6.2-inch flexible display.

Motorola Raze 5G will reportedly run on Android 10 and have a dual-SIM support. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as per reports. The foldable phone will have a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 20-megapixel secondary shooter. It is also rumoured to have a 2,845mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

So far, there has been no information regarding the possible pricing of the Motorola Razr 5G. It is possible that the phone will be launched on September 9, as the company sent out media invites for an event for the day. The description of the upcoming event reportedly said, “Getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again.”

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 5G, Foldable
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Foxconn, Pegatron, More Asian Firms Said to Consider Mexico Factories as China Risks Grow

