Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr 5G Spotted on TUV Rheinland, Tipped to Come With 2,633mAh Battery: Report

Motorola Razr 5G may be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 August 2020 11:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr 5G Spotted on TUV Rheinland, Tipped to Come With 2,633mAh Battery: Report

Photo Credit: Sparrow News

Motorola Razr 5G may come with an in-display fingerprint scanner

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 5G may be unveiled on September 9
  • The phone is said to come with a 2,633mAh battery
  • Motorola Razr 5G may pack a 48-megapixel rear camera

Motorola Razr 5G aka Motorola Razr (2020) has reportedly been spotted on TUV Rheinland certification website. The listing for Motorola's upcoming second-generation foldable phone hints at slightly improved battery capacity than the Motorola Razr (2019), though it's still a bit underwhelming. It shows the battery capacity as 2,633mAh, as compared to the 2,510mAh battery found in the earlier model. The new Motorola Razr 5G is expected to be unveiled on September 9 at a media event for which the company has sent out invites.

The TUV Rheinland listing shows four variants of the Motorola Razr 5G (not the official name), namely, XT 2071-2, XT 2071-3, XT 2071-4, and XT 2071-5. It mentions two batteries in the phone, just like the Motorola Razr (2019), which had one in each half of the phone. The smaller capacity battery carries model number LS30 and has a rated capacity of 1,180mAh. The larger one comes with model number LS40 and 1,255mAh capacity. This suggests that the total battery capacity is 2,633mAh that is slightly higher than the 2,510mAh battery in the Motorola Razr (2019).

The TUV Rheinland listing was first spotted by RootMyGalaxy and Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify it.

The listing does not hint at any other specifications, but the upcoming phone has been subject to several leaks and rumours. It is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 765 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The phone is also expected to feature Samsung's 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The Motorola Razr 5G has also been tipped to come with a 6.2-inch flexible display and have a Mercury Silver colour variant. Earlier this month, live images of the phone were reportedly leaked on Weibo hinting at an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Motorola had sent out media invites for an event on September 9 along with a GIF that shows what seems to be a foldable device. This could hint at the unveiling of the next generation foldable from the Lenovo-owned company.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 2019
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Testing ‘Shuffle Play’ Button on TV to Help Indecisive Viewers

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 5G Spotted on TUV Rheinland, Tipped to Come With 2,633mAh Battery: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  2. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  3. OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced for Users in India
  4. Asus ZenFone 7 Teased to Carry Flip Camera Setup Like ZenFone 6
  5. OnePlus Says No to RAM Boost, DC Dimming for Older Phones: Report
  6. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  9. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices
  10. Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro Get New Colour Variants in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Cancelled at Netflix
  2. Oppo Unveils New Hybrid Optical Zoom Technology Based on Periscope Camera Design
  3. Motorola Razr 5G Spotted on TUV Rheinland, Tipped to Come With 2,633mAh Battery: Report
  4. Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake in Netmeds
  5. Netflix Testing ‘Shuffle Play’ Button on TV to Help Indecisive Viewers
  6. OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced in OnePlus Launcher Update for Users in India
  7. Small Asteroid Becomes Closest Ever Seen Passing Earth: NASA
  8. Asus ZenFone 7 Teased to Carry Flip Camera Setup Like ZenFone 6
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme C11 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com