Motorola Razr 5G aka Motorola Razr (2020) has reportedly been spotted on TUV Rheinland certification website. The listing for Motorola's upcoming second-generation foldable phone hints at slightly improved battery capacity than the Motorola Razr (2019), though it's still a bit underwhelming. It shows the battery capacity as 2,633mAh, as compared to the 2,510mAh battery found in the earlier model. The new Motorola Razr 5G is expected to be unveiled on September 9 at a media event for which the company has sent out invites.

The TUV Rheinland listing shows four variants of the Motorola Razr 5G (not the official name), namely, XT 2071-2, XT 2071-3, XT 2071-4, and XT 2071-5. It mentions two batteries in the phone, just like the Motorola Razr (2019), which had one in each half of the phone. The smaller capacity battery carries model number LS30 and has a rated capacity of 1,180mAh. The larger one comes with model number LS40 and 1,255mAh capacity. This suggests that the total battery capacity is 2,633mAh that is slightly higher than the 2,510mAh battery in the Motorola Razr (2019).

The TUV Rheinland listing was first spotted by RootMyGalaxy and Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify it.

The listing does not hint at any other specifications, but the upcoming phone has been subject to several leaks and rumours. It is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 765 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The phone is also expected to feature Samsung's 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The Motorola Razr 5G has also been tipped to come with a 6.2-inch flexible display and have a Mercury Silver colour variant. Earlier this month, live images of the phone were reportedly leaked on Weibo hinting at an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Motorola had sent out media invites for an event on September 9 along with a GIF that shows what seems to be a foldable device. This could hint at the unveiling of the next generation foldable from the Lenovo-owned company.

