Motorola Razr 3 was teased in December and is reportedly under development. However, the Lenovo-owned sub-brand has not revealed any specifications regarding the clamshell foldable smartphones. On the other hand, Motorola Razr 3 had its specifications tipped by a couple of reports. It will reportedly get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a full-HD+ foldable display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is also said to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Motorola Razr 3 was initially teased by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, through a post on Weibo in December. Chen Jin mentioned in his post (translated) that Motorola Razr 3 will have "more advanced chip computing power, better human-machine interface, and of course, a more atmospheric appearance."

Motorola Razr 3 availability (expected)

As per a report by Technik News, Motorola Razr 3 will be available later this year. It is expected to hit the shelves in June 2022. The report also mentions that due to the global chip shortages, Motorola may delay the launch of the clamshell foldable smartphone even further. The original Motorola Razr had a global launch in November 2019, while Motorola Razr 5G was globally launched in September 2020.

Motorola Razr 3 specifications (expected)

XDA Developers reports that Motorola Razr 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The SoC is said to be paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM along with 128, 256, or 512GB of onboard storage. It will also reportedly get an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is also said to get NFC support, an unnamed secondary display, and support for ultra-wideband (UWB).

The Technik News report suggests that Motorola Razr 3 will get a full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to get a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor OV50A Omnivision sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and macro sensor. Up front, it is said to feature a 32-megapixel primary selfie Omnivision sensor.

The Technik News report also mentions another 50-megapixel sensor but speculates it to be a passive part of the main sensor. The cameras can reportedly record ultra-HD videos at 60 fps. The rear camera is also said to record a full-HD at 120 fps.