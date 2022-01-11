Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr 3 Teased by Company Official; Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped

Motorola Razr 3 has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 January 2022 11:29 IST
Motorola Razr 3 Teased by Company Official; Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped

Motorola Razr 5G was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 3 launch likely in June 2022
  • It is said to get dual rear camera setup with Omnivision sensors
  • Motorola Razr 3 to reportedly feature ultra wideband

Motorola Razr 3 was teased in December and is reportedly under development. However, the Lenovo-owned sub-brand has not revealed any specifications regarding the clamshell foldable smartphones. On the other hand, Motorola Razr 3 had its specifications tipped by a couple of reports. It will reportedly get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a full-HD+ foldable display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is also said to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Motorola Razr 3 was initially teased by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, through a post on Weibo in December. Chen Jin mentioned in his post (translated) that Motorola Razr 3 will have "more advanced chip computing power, better human-machine interface, and of course, a more atmospheric appearance."

Motorola Razr 3 availability (expected)

As per a report by Technik News, Motorola Razr 3 will be available later this year. It is expected to hit the shelves in June 2022. The report also mentions that due to the global chip shortages, Motorola may delay the launch of the clamshell foldable smartphone even further. The original Motorola Razr had a global launch in November 2019, while Motorola Razr 5G was globally launched in September 2020.

Motorola Razr 3 specifications (expected)

XDA Developers reports that Motorola Razr 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The SoC is said to be paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM along with 128, 256, or 512GB of onboard storage. It will also reportedly get an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is also said to get NFC support, an unnamed secondary display, and support for ultra-wideband (UWB).

The Technik News report suggests that Motorola Razr 3 will get a full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to get a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor OV50A Omnivision sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and macro sensor. Up front, it is said to feature a 32-megapixel primary selfie Omnivision sensor.

The Technik News report also mentions another 50-megapixel sensor but speculates it to be a passive part of the main sensor. The cameras can reportedly record ultra-HD videos at 60 fps. The rear camera is also said to record a full-HD at 120 fps.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 3, Motorola Razr 3 availability, Motorola Razr 3 Specifications, Razr, Moto
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
NFT Sales Hit $25 Billion in 2021, But Growth Shows Signs of Slowing
Honor Watch GS 3 With 14-Day Battery Life, 8-Channel PPG Heart-Rate Sensor Launched

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 3 Teased by Company Official; Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  5. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  6. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details Here
  9. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Luxury Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched
  2. Honor Watch GS 3 With 14-Day Battery Life, 8-Channel PPG Heart-Rate Sensor Launched
  3. China's Chang'e 5 Lunar Lander Finds First On-Site Evidence of Water on Moon
  4. Motorola Razr 3 Teased by Company Official; Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Crypto Price Chart Turns Red as Bitcoin, Ether, Majority Altcoins Tumble in Value
  6. NFT Sales Hit $25 Billion in 2021, But Growth Shows Signs of Slowing
  7. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Meta Makes Booster Shots Mandatory for Returning Workers, Office Reopening Delayed
  9. Signal's Moxie Marlinspike Quits, WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton to Take Over as Interim CEO
  10. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com