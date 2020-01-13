Technology News
Motorola Razr (2019) Production Unit Photos, 'Made in India' Retail Box Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report

Motorola Razr (2019) has been delayed in the US and is being teased to arrive in India 'soon'.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 17:37 IST
Photo Credit: IT Home / Weibo

Motorola Razr (2019)'s retail box carries 'Made in India' signage, according to a leak

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr (2019) is expected to launch in China soon
  • The foldable phone has been delayed in the US
  • The company is already teasing its arrival in India 'soon'

During late December last year, Motorola announced that it is delaying the launch of its $1,500 foldable Moto Razr (2019) smartphone. The company blamed the delay on supply predictions, saying it has decided to delay the presale and launch timeline to "better meet consumer demand." Lenovo-owned Motorola said there's no technical issue causing the delay in launch and availability. Now that the Moto Razr (2019) is set to land in China soon, the company has started showing off pictures of what looks like the production unit and the retail box of the Moto Razr (2019).

According to a report by Chinese publication called IT Home, Lenovo's mobile head in China has shared leaked photos of the Moto Razr (2019) foldable phone ahead of its formal launch in the country. The photos include a retail box of the phone along with key specifications and details.

The retail box for the Moto Razr (2019) is triangular in shape, different from the ones you'd normally see for smartphones. At the back, there are key specifications of the product along with regulatory signage. This particular variant of the Moto Razr (2019) is labelled an 'XT2000-2 moto razr' on the box.

It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The box also shows it is 'Made in India' in one of the photos. This was earlier revealed via several unboxing videos as well. As for the production photos of the Motorola Razr (2019), there's hardly any noticeable difference from the launch photos we've seen earlier.

Motorola Razr (2019) comes with a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The phone is quite different from the foldable phones we've seen from Samsung and Huawei so far. When folded, the Motorola Razr (2019) features a secondary 2.7-inch Quick View display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC.

As the phone is about to hit China and is being delayed indefinitely in the US, the company has been teasing its arrival in India for some time now. Given the fact that it is 'made in India', we could expect a slightly friendlier price tag as well.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr India, Made in India
