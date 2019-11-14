Motorola Razr (2019) is here. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand on Thursday unveiled the reinvention of its legendary flip phone in the form of a foldable smartphone at a press event in Los Angeles. Simple called Motorola Razr, the new smartphone features a flexible screen that folds completely in half to give it the traditional clamshell look. Motorola has also added a secondary screen on the front, which it calls a Quick View external display, to offer faster access to notifications, music, Google Assistant, and more.

According to the company, the Motorola Razr (2019) will go on sale starting January 9, 2020 in the United States. It will be carried exclusively via Verizon in the country and the wireless carrier will start taking pre-orders beginning December 26 this year. Motorola Razr will also be making its way to India; however, the specifics are unknown at this point. The company has set up a registration page of its India website where the interested consumers can sign up to get updates.

Motorola Razr price is set at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,400) in the US. There is no word on the India price at the moment. In comparison, Samsung sells its Galaxy Fold at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,700) in the US and at Rs. 1,64,999 in India.

Motorola Razr (2019) features, specifications

Coming to the actual phone, Motorola Razr (2019) looks similar to the original Motorola Razr, including the curved bottom chin, however the everything has been revamped. The company has also made the design water-repellent.

The primary display on the brand-new Motorola Razr is a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio that as mentioned can fold completely in half. Motorola says there is no gap between the two halves of the screen when it is folded. In the folded state, the consumers can access the secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display that can be used to take selfies, view notifications, control music playback, and a lot more.

Motorola Razr (2019) packs a 2.7-inch second display

“The razr uses advanced flexible OLED screen technology and a groundbreaking hinge mechanism that allows the phone to close with both sides perfectly flush,” Motorola said in a statement. “This engineering breakthrough protects the display and creates an even thinner, more compact design.”

Motorola has packed a single 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter on the phone that acts as a selfie camera in the phone's folded state and as its primary shooter in the unfolded state. The company has also bundled Night Vision mode in the camera software to make sure the phone takes good photos even in low-lighting conditions. AI algorithms have been used to make low-light images better.

There is a 5-megapixel camera inside the Motorola Razr as well, present in the main display notch. It can be used to take selfies when you don't want to close the phone or need more screen real estate to properly craft your selfie.

In terms of the software, Motorola Razr runs stock Android 9 Pie and the company has made sure when you flip the phone open whatever you were viewing on the secondary screen seamlessly transitions to the main display.

The bottom chin houses the fingerprint sensor as well as the USB Type-C port. Among other specifications, you will get octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, and a 2510mAh battery. The battery supports 15W fast charging support, however given the relatively smaller battery size, it will be interesting to see whether it can last through a day on a single charge. It is quite possible though, as the users of the Motorola Razr 2019 are more likely to use the secondary smaller display for a number of tasks and only switching to the main display for things that actually require a large screen.

In terms of the connectivity options, there is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards. Additionally, Motorola has added NFC support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, and GPS. The Motorola Razr measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded. Lastly, Motorola Razr 2019 weighs just 205 grams.