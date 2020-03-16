Technology News
loading
Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India is set at Rs. 1,24,999, and it will go on sale via Flipkart and offline stores from April 2.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2020 13:08 IST
Motorola Razr (2019) was launched globally in November last year

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr (2019) will be available starting April 2 in India
  • The phone went on sale in the US at $1,499.99 earlier this year
  • Motorola Razr (2019) comes in single variant with 128GB storage

Motorola Razr (2019) has finally been launched in India — months after huge anticipation and a series of teasers. The new Motorola phone that comes in a foldable form-factor features a flexible OLED display that can fold completely in half. The smartphone also has a secondary display for notifications and quick selfies. That said, what makes the Motorola Razr (2019) different from other foldable phones available in the market is the Razr branding that provides a nostalgic feel to existing Motorola fans. The smartphone comes preloaded with a dedicated 'Retro' mode to bolster the nostalgia. The Motorola Razr (2019) also has features such as an optical fingerprint sensor, mechanical hinge, and a single primary camera.

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India, launch offers

The Motorola Razr (2019) price in India is set at Rs. 1,24,999 for the sole, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Noir Black colour option. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart and offline stores. Pre-bookings start from today, and it will go on sale in India from April 2.

Launch offers on the Motorola Razr (2019) include a Rs 10,000 cashback on Citibank debit and credit card transactions, apart from a double data and validity offer from Reliance Jio on its Rs. 4,999 recharge, offering 1.4TB of data and a 2-year validity. MotoCare Accident Damage Protection Plan will be available at a discounted price as well, if purchased within 30 days of buying the smartphone. A one-time screen replacement will be priced at Rs. 7,999.

The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched globally in November last year and went on sale in the US earlier this year at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,11,300). Motorola started teasing its launch in India shortly after the official launch.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications, features

The Android 9 Pie-running Motorola Razr (2019) has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio as the primary panel. However, the phone also has the secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View panel on the top cover that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback -- all without unfolding the phone. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Razr (2019) has a single primary camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.7 lens. The primary camera setup can be used to take selfies when the phone is in the folded state. The phone also has a separate selfie camera that's just above the main display and includes a 5-megapixel image sensor.

The Motorola Razr (2019) has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the chin of the foldable phone.

Motorola has provided a 2,510mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded. Besides, it weighs 205 grams.

Comments

