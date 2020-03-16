Motorola Razr (2019) is set to launch in India today. The foldable phone by the Lenovo-owned company was unveiled globally in November last year. The smartphone comes with a flexible display and also includes a secondary panel that can be used when it is in the folded state. Alongside the foldable design, the Motorola Razr (2019) comes with a dedicated retro mode that offers a nostalgic experience. The smartphone also provides a traditional fingerprint sensor and has a single camera setup at back, while a selfie camera is available at the front. The Motorola Razr (2019) launch in India is taking place through a livestream at 12:30pm IST. Stay tuned to this page to catch the action live.

Motorola India is hosting the livestream for the launch event through its social media channels and YouTube. The livestream will begin at 12:30pm IST and you can watch it live from the embedded video below.

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India (expected)

The Motorola Razr (2019) price in India is yet to be announced. However, it is likely to be close to what the company announced in the US earlier this year that was $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000). The smartphone would compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that was launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications, features

The USP of the Motorola Razr (2019) is its 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display that has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display panel can fold completely in half. Also, the phone has the secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display on the cover that can be used to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has the single, 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. Furthermore, there is a 5-megapixel camera on top of the main display notch.

In terms of storage, the Motorola Razr (2019) has 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone packs a 2,510mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging support.

The Motorola Razr measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded. Besides, the handset weighs just 205 grams.