Motorola Razr (2019) price in India has dropped to Rs. 94,999. The latest price cut is applicable through offline retailers in the country. However, Flipkart is also running an offer under which it is providing a Rs. 30,000 discount for all credit and debit card transactions. The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched in the country in March this year. The smartphone features a foldable form-factor and comes with a flexible OLED display that can fold completely in half. The Motorola Razr (2019) also includes a dedicated ‘Retro' mode that provides an experience similar to that of the earlier Razr-series phones.

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India

The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999. The price has, however, now dropped to Rs. 94,999, bringing a Rs. 30,000 discount from the original pricing. It is applicable through offline retailers. In addition to the price cut, the Motorola Razr (2019) is available with an additional Rs. 10,000 cashback for HDFC Bank customers that brings down its price to effectively Rs. 84,999, as initially reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Online availability of the smartphone, however, doesn't carry the new changes.

Nevertheless, customers purchasing the Motorola Razr (2019) from Flipkart using a debit or credit card are eligible to receive a discount of Rs. 30,000. This is applicable until October 5, according to the online listing.

The fresh change comes just in a week after the Motorola Razr 5G debuted as the successor to its earlier foldable smartphone. That model is initially limited to China and select European markets, though.

Having said that, the Motorola India website is teasing the launch of the smartphone in the country with a “coming soon” tag. The local site of the company is also taking registrations to inform potential customers about the launch of the upcoming model.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

The Motorola Razr (2019) features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also a 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display on the top cover that lets users capture selfies or view new notifications when the phone is in the folded state. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Motorola has provided a single camera at the back that houses a 16-megapixel sensor, with an f/1.7 lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a separate selfie camera that is just above the main display and includes a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Razr (2019) comes with 128GB of onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a USB Type-C port, among others. Besides, the phone packs a 2,510mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.