Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr (2019) Price in India Cut by Rs. 30,000

Motorola Razr (2019) was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 September 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr (2019) Price in India Cut by Rs. 30,000

Motorola Razr (2019) is available with an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 through offline retailers

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr (2019) price cut is applicable through offline retailers
  • However, Flipkart is offering a Rs. 30,000 discount for card transactions
  • Motorola Razr (2019) has been replaced by its 5G upgrade

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India has dropped to Rs. 94,999. The latest price cut is applicable through offline retailers in the country. However, Flipkart is also running an offer under which it is providing a Rs. 30,000 discount for all credit and debit card transactions. The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched in the country in March this year. The smartphone features a foldable form-factor and comes with a flexible OLED display that can fold completely in half. The Motorola Razr (2019) also includes a dedicated ‘Retro' mode that provides an experience similar to that of the earlier Razr-series phones.

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India

The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999. The price has, however, now dropped to Rs. 94,999, bringing a Rs. 30,000 discount from the original pricing. It is applicable through offline retailers. In addition to the price cut, the Motorola Razr (2019) is available with an additional Rs. 10,000 cashback for HDFC Bank customers that brings down its price to effectively Rs. 84,999, as initially reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Online availability of the smartphone, however, doesn't carry the new changes.

Nevertheless, customers purchasing the Motorola Razr (2019) from Flipkart using a debit or credit card are eligible to receive a discount of Rs. 30,000. This is applicable until October 5, according to the online listing.

The fresh change comes just in a week after the Motorola Razr 5G debuted as the successor to its earlier foldable smartphone. That model is initially limited to China and select European markets, though.

Having said that, the Motorola India website is teasing the launch of the smartphone in the country with a “coming soon” tag. The local site of the company is also taking registrations to inform potential customers about the launch of the upcoming model.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

The Motorola Razr (2019) features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is also a 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display on the top cover that lets users capture selfies or view new notifications when the phone is in the folded state. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Motorola has provided a single camera at the back that houses a 16-megapixel sensor, with an f/1.7 lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a separate selfie camera that is just above the main display and includes a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Razr (2019) comes with 128GB of onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a USB Type-C port, among others. Besides, the phone packs a 2,510mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 2019 price in India, Motorola Razr 2019 specifications, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola India, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M31 Start Receiving One UI 2.1 Update in India: Report

Related Stories

Motorola Razr (2019) Price in India Cut by Rs. 30,000
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 to Pack 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup: Report
  5. Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  7. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  8. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
  9. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Chief Scientist Says 'True AR Glasses' at Least Five Years Away
  2. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving Android 11 Update in India
  3. Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones Surface in Alleged Renders, Design and Key Features Tipped
  4. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds With 7mm Dynamic Drivers, Touch Controls Launched in India
  5. Motorola Razr (2019) Price in India Cut by Rs. 30,000
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M31 Start Receiving One UI 2.1 Update in India: Report
  7. Australia to Amend Law Making Facebook, Google Pay for News
  8. Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription Price Discounted for Credit Card Users Ahead of IPL 2020
  9. Mi Watch Color May Launch as Mi Watch Revolve on September 29 in India
  10. Huawei Phone Prices Rise in China on Fears of Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com