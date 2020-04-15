Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr (2019) India Sale Date Postponed Once Again to May 6, Post Lockdown Extension

Motorola Razr (2019) India Sale Date Postponed Once Again to May 6, Post Lockdown Extension

The Motorola Razr (2019) sale date has been revised again thanks to current lockdown extension to May 3

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 15 April 2020 13:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr (2019) India Sale Date Postponed Once Again to May 6, Post Lockdown Extension

The sale date for the Motorola Razr (2019) has been pushed to May 6

Highlights
  • Motorola postpones sale date of Razr (2019) to May 6
  • This was done after the government’s decision to extend the lockdown
  • Of course, there’s always the possibility of it being bumped up again

With the government of Indian extending the coronavirus lockdown to May 3, a lot of companies are forced to re-jig their sales and distribution plans. Motorola just announced that it's postponing its first sale date of the Razr (2019) smartphone, yet again, from April 15 to May 6. The company issued a statement to the press, officially confirming this move. The Razr (2019) foldable phone is a re-imagining of the classic Motorola Razr from back in the day.

Of course, May 6 is still a tentative date, considering the current state of the country and the rapid spread of the virus, there is a good chance that the government could be forced to extend this lockdown period even further, if the situation doesn't get any better. Motorola initially postponed the sale date to April 15, from the original sale date of April 2, for customers who had pre-ordered the Motorola Razr (2019).

To recall, Motorola launched the Razr (2019) on March 16 in India, at a price of Rs. 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This is the second foldable phone to be launched in India this year, following the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

The Android 9 Pie-running Motorola Razr (2019) has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio as the primary panel. However, the phone also has the secondary 2.7-inch Quick View panel on the top cover that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback - all without unfolding the phone. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and features a 2,800mAh battery.

The Motorola Razr (2019) has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the chin. There's a single primary camera that houses a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture lens. The primary camera setup can be used to take selfies when the phone is in the folded state. The phone also has a separate selfie camera that's just above the main display and includes a 5-megapixel image sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr (2019), Motorola Razr (2019) price, Motorola Razr (2019) price in India, lockdown, coronavirus
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Coming April 16 With New Mechanics, Drones, and More
Nokia 7.3 Tipped to Come With ‘Improved’ Quad Rear Camera Setup With Zeiss Optics: Report

Related Stories

Motorola Razr (2019) India Sale Date Postponed Once Again to May 6, Post Lockdown Extension
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  6. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  7. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With 7,040mAh Battery, S Pen Support Launched
  9. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  10. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr (2019) India Sale Date Postponed Once Again to May 6, Post Lockdown Extension
  2. Nokia 7.3 Tipped to Come With ‘Improved’ Quad Rear Camera Setup With Zeiss Optics: Report
  3. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Coming April 16 With New Mechanics, Drones, and More
  4. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched: Here's All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Teased Just After Global Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With 7,040mAh Battery, S Pen Support Launched
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art, First Details Shared by Director Taika Waititi
  8. CERT-In Warns Organisations About Potential Spike in Cyber-Attacks on VPN
  9. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, Smooth Battle 2.0, Live Caption, and More
  10. Now Locate Delhi Government's Food Distribution Centres and Night Shelters on Google Maps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com