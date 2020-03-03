Technology News
Motorola Razr 2019 India Launch Date Set for March 16: Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola Razr comes with a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 March 2020 19:03 IST
2019 Motorola Razr will be announced on March 16

Highlights
  • Motorola will announce the 2019 Razr on March 16
  • There are no details on pricing
  • It got an iFixit reparability score of 1

Motorola Razr 2019 will be launched in India on March 16, the company announced in a media invite. The phone was originally announced in November last year and went on sale in the US on February 6. It was exclusive to Verizon. The phone will now finally come to the Indian market and the pricing will be announced during the launch. The Razr is a modernised and reimagined version of the original Moto Razr V3 that came out in 2004.

Motorola Razr 2019 price in India (expected), launch details

To recall, the Motorola Razr 2019 was launched in the US at $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,800). We can expect the Motorola Razr 2019 price in India to be similar to the US pricing, which means it will be available at well over a lakh in the country. For now, Lenovo-owned Motorola has not detailed where the smartphone will be launched, and thanks to the recent coronavirus cases in India, it might take a similar route to Xiaomi and Realme, and hold an online-only event for the launch.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

The Motorola Razr 2019 has, when unfolded, a 6.20-inch 876x2142 pixel screen. It has a secondary screen as well that can be accessed when the phone is folded. That screen 2.70-inches with a resolution of 800x600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 4:3. The Motorola Razr is powered by a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, has 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. There is a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a pixel size of 1.22-micron, as well as a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12-micron.

The 2019 Motorola Razr comes in only one storage variant which is 128GB and there is no expandable storage. For connectivity the device has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/No, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India), GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, and NFC. There is a USB Type-C port for charging.

When the device was launched, it received mixed reviews as it was powered by mid-tier specifications, an average at best camera, and the most striking part, the hinge. There is a visible gap between the screen and the hinge where it folds. The Motorola Razr was put through a durability test where it was found that the screen is very easily scratched and dust can enter the hinge which can cause problems while folding and unfolding the device.

It went through a full teardown as well by iFixit which gave it a score of 1, putting it among the worst on iFixit's repairability index.

