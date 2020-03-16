Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr (2019) to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Motorola Razr (2019) to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Motorola Razr (2019) India launch live stream starts at 12:30pm IST. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the launch.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 March 2020 08:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr (2019) to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Motorola Razr (2019) seen here in our unboxing video

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr (2019) was first unveiled in November last year
  • However, it only went on sale globally last month
  • Gadgets 360 will bring you the details from Motorola Razr (2019) launch

Motorola Razr (2019) is all set to launch in India today. The foldable smartphone was first unveiled in November last year, but only went on sale for the first time in February. With the Motorola Razr (2019), Lenovo-owned brand Motorola reimagined the Moto Razr V3 flip phone from the mid-2000s, launching a flip phone with a foldable display. It also features a secondary display on the outside, to view notifications and other details when the phone is in its folded state. Read on for more details about the Motorola Razr (2019) launch in India, including live stream timings, expected price, and specifications.

Motorola Razr (2019) launch live stream details, expected price in India

The Motorola Razr (2019) India launch event begins at 12:30pm IST, and Lenovo will be live streaming the online-only event on its YouTube and Facebook pages. You can watch the live stream right here. Coming to the expected Motorola Razr (2019) price in India, we can anticipate it to be similar to the US launch price of $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900), and in fact come with a slight premium over and above it. As we mentioned, the foldable smartphone was first unveiled in November last year.

 

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

The Motorola Razr (2019) primary display is a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio that as mentioned can fold completely in half. There is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display on the top panel, that can be used to take selfies, view notifications, control music playback, and more.

The foldable smartphone has a single 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter, which works as selfie camera in the phone's folded state and as its primary shooter in the unfolded state. The company has also bundled Night Vision mode in the camera software to make sure the Motorola Razr (2019) takes good photos even in low-lighting conditions. AI algorithms have been used to make low-light images better.

There is a 5-megapixel camera inside the Motorola Razr as well, present in the main display notch. It can be used to take selfies when you don't want to close the phone or need more screen real estate to properly craft your selfie.

In terms of the software, Motorola Razr runs stock Android 9 Pie and the company has made sure when you flip the phone open whatever you were viewing on the secondary screen seamlessly transitions to the main display.

The bottom chin houses the fingerprint sensor as well as the USB Type-C port. Among other specifications, you will get octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, and a 2510mAh battery. The battery supports 15W fast charging support, however given the relatively smaller battery size, it will be interesting to see whether it can last through a day on a single charge. It is quite possible though, as the users of the Motorola Razr 2019 are more likely to use the secondary smaller display for a number of tasks and only switching to the main display for things that actually require a large screen.

In terms of the connectivity options, there is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards. Additionally, Motorola has added NFC support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, and GPS. The Motorola Razr measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded. Lastly, Motorola Razr 2019 weighs just 205 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Razr, Motorola, Motorola Razr 2019 price in India, Motorola Razr 2019 specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mobile Phone Sales to Be Hit, Say Industry Experts, as GST Hike Makes Them More Costly
Samsung Galaxy M21 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola Razr (2019) to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  2. Coronavirus: Indian Firms Struggling to Deal With Work From Home Scenario
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  4. Realme 6 Pro Review
  5. 'Samsung Killer' Escobar Fold 2 Is Actually a Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Finally Gets Its Android 10 Update: What You Should Know
  7. Hotstar Pauses Weekly Disney+ Content Rollout in India
  8. Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data Launched
  9. Apple May Upgrade iPhone 12 Pro Camera to Include a 64-Megapixel Shooter
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M21 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Motorola Razr (2019) to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Apple Suspends Active Filming of All Apple TV+ Series Over Coronavirus: Report
  4. Coronavirus: Facebook Commits $20 Million to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
  5. GST Council Raises Tax on Mobile Phones to 18 Percent From 12 Percent
  6. Elon Musk Tells Staff Car Crashes Are Deadlier Than Coronavirus: Report
  7. Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data, Unlimited Calls Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Android 10 Rollout Begins in India, Users Report
  9. Jack Ma Donates 2 Million Masks for Coronavirus Crisis in Europe
  10. Pixel 5 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 765G SoC, Pixel 4a May Offer 64GB UFS 2.1 Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.