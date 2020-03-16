Motorola Razr (2019) is all set to launch in India today. The foldable smartphone was first unveiled in November last year, but only went on sale for the first time in February. With the Motorola Razr (2019), Lenovo-owned brand Motorola reimagined the Moto Razr V3 flip phone from the mid-2000s, launching a flip phone with a foldable display. It also features a secondary display on the outside, to view notifications and other details when the phone is in its folded state. Read on for more details about the Motorola Razr (2019) launch in India, including live stream timings, expected price, and specifications.

Motorola Razr (2019) launch live stream details, expected price in India

The Motorola Razr (2019) India launch event begins at 12:30pm IST, and Lenovo will be live streaming the online-only event on its YouTube and Facebook pages. You can watch the live stream right here. Coming to the expected Motorola Razr (2019) price in India, we can anticipate it to be similar to the US launch price of $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900), and in fact come with a slight premium over and above it. As we mentioned, the foldable smartphone was first unveiled in November last year.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

The Motorola Razr (2019) primary display is a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio that as mentioned can fold completely in half. There is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display on the top panel, that can be used to take selfies, view notifications, control music playback, and more.

The foldable smartphone has a single 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter, which works as selfie camera in the phone's folded state and as its primary shooter in the unfolded state. The company has also bundled Night Vision mode in the camera software to make sure the Motorola Razr (2019) takes good photos even in low-lighting conditions. AI algorithms have been used to make low-light images better.

There is a 5-megapixel camera inside the Motorola Razr as well, present in the main display notch. It can be used to take selfies when you don't want to close the phone or need more screen real estate to properly craft your selfie.

In terms of the software, Motorola Razr runs stock Android 9 Pie and the company has made sure when you flip the phone open whatever you were viewing on the secondary screen seamlessly transitions to the main display.

The bottom chin houses the fingerprint sensor as well as the USB Type-C port. Among other specifications, you will get octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, and a 2510mAh battery. The battery supports 15W fast charging support, however given the relatively smaller battery size, it will be interesting to see whether it can last through a day on a single charge. It is quite possible though, as the users of the Motorola Razr 2019 are more likely to use the secondary smaller display for a number of tasks and only switching to the main display for things that actually require a large screen.

In terms of the connectivity options, there is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards. Additionally, Motorola has added NFC support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, and GPS. The Motorola Razr measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded. Lastly, Motorola Razr 2019 weighs just 205 grams.