Motorola Razr (2019), the first foldable smartphone in a clamshell design by the Lenovo-owned company, is set to make its way to India. Motorola has teased the India launch of the Razr (2019) through a tweet. To recall, the Motorola Razr (2019) was launched globally last month but is due to hit shores in the US in January. The smartphone competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X with a flexible screen. There is also a secondary display that the company calls a Quick View panel for accessing notifications, music controls, and Google Assistant among other features.

The tweet posted by the Motorola India account highlights that the Motorola Razr (2019) will launch in India “soon”. However, it doesn't provide any concrete release date or pricing details. Since the global debut in November, the company has hosted a registration page on its India website where interested consumers can sign up to receive updates.

The iconic #motorolarazr that's built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India. Register now and #bethefirst to know all about it. https://t.co/PEWSO8uzsQ pic.twitter.com/7J3tAONIBy — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 13, 2019

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India (expected)

Although Motorola hasn't announced the Motorola Razr (2019) price in India, it is expected to be in line with what was announced in the US last month. The smartphone is set to carry a price tag of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000), which is significantly lower than the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold that is already on sale at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000). The Galaxy Fold also launched in India at Rs. 1,64,999.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications, features

What makes the Motorola Razr (2019) a completely different package from what we saw on the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X is its 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio that folds completely in half. In the folded state, the phone offers the secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display that can be used to capture selfie, view notifications, and control music playback among accessing other features.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr (2019) has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens that can be used to take selfies in the folded state or as a primary sensor in the unfolded state. Further, there is a 5-megapixel secondary camera that is available in the display notch.

The Motorola Razr (2019) comes with a fingerprint sensor that is accessible in both folded and unfolded states.

Motorola has provided Android 9 Pie with a list of custom changes, including a secret ‘Retro Razr' skin to provide a nostalgic feel to Razr fans. The smartphone doesn't come with a SIM card slot, though it does support cellular networks via eSIM cards. Also, there are connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Further, the Razr (2019) packs a 2,510mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded. Besides, it weighs just 205 grams.