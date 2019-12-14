Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr (2019) Set to Launch in India 'Soon', Company Teases

Motorola Razr (2019) carries a price tag of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) that could be close to what we receive in India.

By | Updated: 14 December 2019 14:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr (2019) Set to Launch in India 'Soon', Company Teases

Motorola Razr (2019) was launch globally last month

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr (2019) launch has been teased by Motorola India
  • The foldable phone is yet to debut in the US
  • Motorola Razr (2019) comes with a secondary Quick View display

Motorola Razr (2019), the first foldable smartphone in a clamshell design by the Lenovo-owned company, is set to make its way to India. Motorola has teased the India launch of the Razr (2019) through a tweet. To recall, the Motorola Razr (2019) was launched globally last month but is due to hit shores in the US in January. The smartphone competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X with a flexible screen. There is also a secondary display that the company calls a Quick View panel for accessing notifications, music controls, and Google Assistant among other features.

The tweet posted by the Motorola India account highlights that the Motorola Razr (2019) will launch in India “soon”. However, it doesn't provide any concrete release date or pricing details. Since the global debut in November, the company has hosted a registration page on its India website where interested consumers can sign up to receive updates.

 

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India (expected)

Although Motorola hasn't announced the Motorola Razr (2019) price in India, it is expected to be in line with what was announced in the US last month. The smartphone is set to carry a price tag of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000), which is significantly lower than the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold that is already on sale at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000). The Galaxy Fold also launched in India at Rs. 1,64,999.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications, features

What makes the Motorola Razr (2019) a completely different package from what we saw on the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X is its 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio that folds completely in half. In the folded state, the phone offers the secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display that can be used to capture selfie, view notifications, and control music playback among accessing other features.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr (2019) has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens that can be used to take selfies in the folded state or as a primary sensor in the unfolded state. Further, there is a 5-megapixel secondary camera that is available in the display notch.

The Motorola Razr (2019) comes with a fingerprint sensor that is accessible in both folded and unfolded states.

Motorola has provided Android 9 Pie with a list of custom changes, including a secret ‘Retro Razr' skin to provide a nostalgic feel to Razr fans. The smartphone doesn't come with a SIM card slot, though it does support cellular networks via eSIM cards. Also, there are connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Further, the Razr (2019) packs a 2,510mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded. Besides, it weighs just 205 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 2019 price in India, Motorola Razr 2019 specifications, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola India, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Elon Musk Appears at The Game Awards to Support His Girlfriend

Related Stories

    Motorola Razr (2019) Set to Launch in India 'Soon', Company Teases
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos
    OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
    2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Getting Android 10: Report
    3. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
    4. Xiaomi's New Truly Wireless Earbuds Get Bluetooth Certification
    5. Elon Musk Appears at The Game Awards to Support His Girlfriend
    6. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
    7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
    8. Mi Band 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart Starting December 16
    9. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
    10. Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1 Get Dark Mode Toggle, December Patch
    #Latest Stories
    1. Motorola Razr (2019) Set to Launch in India 'Soon', Company Teases
    2. Elon Musk Appears at The Game Awards to Support His Girlfriend
    3. Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1 Update Brings New Dark Mode Toggle, December 2019 Android Security Patch
    4. PhonePe Says It Has Crossed 5 Billion Transactions, Grew 5X in 1 Year
    5. US President Donald Trump Appears to Hit New Twitter Record With 123 Tweets in a Day
    6. Uber Submits Appeal to Regain London Taxi Licence
    7. WhatsApp Snooping Issue: Facebook India Head Appears Before Parliamentary Panel
    8. Mi Band 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart Starting December 16
    9. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S, Xiaomi's New Truly Wireless Earbuds, Receive Bluetooth Certification
    10. Vivo X30 Pro Hands-On Images Leak, Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Design
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.