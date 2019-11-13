Technology News
Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Design Shown in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch

The teaser image is our first real look at the Motorola Razr 2019’s design.

13 November 2019
Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Design Shown in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch

Motorola Razr 2019 will be launched later today at an event in Los Angeles

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 2019 will flaunt a small 600 x 800 pixels cover display
  • The foldable phone will reportedly feature a single camera at the back
  • It is tipped to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

Motorola is all set to lift the covers from one of the most highly-anticipated phones of the year later today – the Motorola Razr 2019. Ahead of the phone's official launch, Motorola has updated the cover photo of its official Twitter account with a teaser image of the Motorola Razr 2019 that shows the phone in an unfolded state. The teaser image reveals a design that is almost identical to the leaked Motorola Razr 2019 images and renders we've seen so far. Needless to say, this is the real deal and the Twitter profile cover image is our first real look at the Motorola Razr 2019.

The Motorola Global (@Moto) as well the Motorola India (@Motorolaindia) Twitter accounts have updated the cover photo with a dark image that shows the Motorola Razr 2019 unfolded from the side. The phone's thick chin that will also serve as the docking station for the upper portion of the display is clearly visible, and so is the hinge mechanism along which the phone's flexible display will bend. We have seen a glimpse of this hinge design in the official invite sent by the company for the Motorola Razr's launch event last month.

The volume buttons and the ridged power button along the phone's upper half are also clearly visible in the teaser image shared by Motorola. Recent leaked renders also show a design profile that is true to the official Motorola Razr 2019 teaser image shared by the company today via Twitter. Another live image, as well as another batch of leaked renders also show a similar design.

As for specifications, the Motorola Razr 2019 is tipped to feature a cover display with a 600x800 pixels resolution, while the inner foldable panel will be a 6.2-inch display with 876x2142 pixels resolution. The phone is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 710 SoC and will reportedly come equipped with a 2,730mAh battery.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr Specifications
