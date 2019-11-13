Motorola Razr, the series that is popular for its premium-looking flip phones, is quite likely to make a comeback today with the Motorola Razr 2019. The Lenovo-owned company is hosting an event in Los Angeles, California, where the anticipated foldable smartphone is expected to debut. The Motorola Razr 2019 has been leaked several times in the past. Some of its alleged renders showcased its flip-like design that includes a secondary display on the front panel. The Motorola Razr 2019, when folded, would look like an ordinary flip phone -- just like the earlier Razr-series phones.

Last month, Motorola reportedly sent out an invite for today's event in Los Angeles that suggested the launch of the Motorola Razr 2019 by saying, "An original unlike any other." It also reminded of the previous Razr models by mentioning, "You're going to flip."

The media invite by Motorola included a GIF that suggested the foldable design of the new Razr smartphone.

In February, Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery had confirmed the plans for a foldable phone -- without specifying the name Motorola Razr 2019. "We started to work on foldables a long time ago," Dery had said the interview.

The executive had highlighted that Motorola would take a different approach from what Samsung and Huawei adopted while developing their foldable phones and would put a single flexible display that folds twice. The smartphone is also said to come with a dual-hinge design.

Some of the recent renders suggested that the Motorola Razr 2019 would come with a small screen at the front that may display notification alerts. The screen will come alongside a camera sensor that could be used to capture selfies.

Once flipped open, the Motorola Razr 2019 would open vertically unfolding from the middle. The handset could also house a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Razr 2019 is said to come with a 6.2-inch display with 876x2142 pixels resolution, while the cover display would have a resolution of 600x800 pixels. The phone would pack a 2,730mAh battery and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, it is rumoured to come with a price tag of EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,18,500).

It's worth noting that Motorola hasn't confirmed the timing of its launch event in Los Angeles. However, you should stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the latest updates.