Motorola Razr foldable smartphone is rumoured to launch as early as December this year. The phone is speculated to initially debut in the US followed by Europe. Earlier this year, a Motorola VP confirmed the plans of launching a foldable phone that is so far considered as the Razr 2019 model. The new handset may come with a flexible display that folds twice to give a nostalgic feel to Razr fans. A patent application filed with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) suggested the design of the foldable phone by the Lenovo-owned company ahead of its formal launch.

Dutch website LetsGoDigital, citing a person familiar with the development, reports that the Motorola Razr in a foldable form factor will launch in Europe either in December 2019 or January 2020 with a price tag of around EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000).

The final design of the Motorola Razr 2019 is said to be in line to what we saw in the concept renders created by Sarang Sheth of Yanko Design. The renders suggested a build similar to the previous Razr phones and the presence of a secondary display at front.

Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery in a media interview back in February confirmed the plans towards building a foldable phone. However, he didn't reveal whether the phone will debut under the Razr brand.

"We started to work on foldables a long time ago," Dery had said in the interview. "And we have been doing a lot of iteration."

A listing on the WIPO site was spotted in January that suggested the foldable phone design that appears to include the iconic Motorola Razr hinge and chin.

Dery in his interview had also highlighted that Motorola would take a different approach from what Samsung and Huawei adopted while constructing their foldable phones and put a single flexible display that folds twice and comes with a dual-hinge design.

In May, the rumoured Motorola Razr 2019 reportedly received the Bluetooth SIG certification with model number XT2000-1. The design and retail box contents of the smartphone also got leaked in April that hinted at bundled earphones and USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter.

The Motorola Razr 2019 is rumoured to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, the device is tipped to have a 6.2-inch (876x2142 pixels) folding display alongside a secondary display of 600x800 pixels resolution.