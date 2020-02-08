Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video

Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video

Motorola says its in-house testing machines more accurately simulate real-life usage.

By | Updated: 8 February 2020 19:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video

Motorola Razr’s hinge gave away after around four hours of testing

Highlights
  • Motorola says the Foldbot machine is not designed to test the phone
  • It is said to have placed undue stress on the hinge of Motorola Razr
  • Motorola’s ‘real flip test’ video shows its in-house testing apparatus

Motorola Razr is the latest foldable phone to hit the shelves. As is the case with every other foldable phone out there, questions about its durability linger, and whether it is worth the high asking price. Motorola claims that the reincarnated Razr is extremely durable, but when put to test by a third-party using a machine, the phone's hinge started showing signs of damage after just 27,000 folding cycles. Motorola blamed the machine used for causing the failure. The company has also shared a video of its very own machines that test the durability of Motorola Razr's hinge mechanism.

It is unclear if the damage done to the Motorola Razr's hinge during CNET's test with the Foldbot machine was due to faulty testing conditions, or if the hinge mechanism is simply not sturdy enough. Well, the Lenovo-owned company says it was the machine's fault. Here's what Motorola was quoted as saying in a statement:

SquareTrade's FoldBot is simply not designed to test our device. Therefore, any tests run utilizing this machine will put undue stress on the hinge and not allow the phone to open and close as intended, making the test inaccurate. The important thing to remember is that razr underwent extensive cycle endurance testing during product development, and CNET's test is not indicative of what consumers will experience when using razr in the real-world. We have every confidence in the durability of razr.

 

But Motorola was not content with just a plain response. The company actually released a video called “The real razr flip test - flip for years” to make a statement. The video shows its own lab setup to test the durability of Motorola Razr's hinge system, something which the company claims is a result of years of engineering and R&D. Motorola says the testing apparatus shown in the video was “built specifically to simulate real-life use” scenarios. Motorola told us in an immersion session that the creaking sound made by the hinge is not due to a hardware defect, but buyers will certainly question why they hear such a sound in the first place if they are paying a small fortune for it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Facebook, Twitter Refuse to Take Down Edited Nancy Pelosi Video

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Go Official With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage, Company Responds
  3. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued This Month, Xiaomi Reveals
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Features, Box Contents Leaked
  5. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  6. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  7. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. Vivo V19 Series Tipped to Sport Dual Hole-Punch Cameras
  9. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  10. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Warns of Hit to Oculus Production From Coronavirus
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video
  3. Facebook, Twitter Refuse to Take Down Edited Nancy Pelosi Video
  4. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued in February, Xiaomi's Lu Weibing Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Price, Specifications, Retail Package, and More
  6. Mi 10 Launch Date Set for February 13, Xiaomi Confirms, Mi 10 Pro Likely to Debut Alongside
  7. Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Leaving Thousands Unable to Tweet
  8. WhatsApp Dark Mode Comes to iPhone With Latest Beta Update: Reports
  9. Nvidia Pulls Out of MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus, Despite Being a Major Sponsor of the Trade Show
  10. Facebook Accounts on Twitter, Instagram Hacked via Third-Party Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.