Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr Blush Gold Colour Variant Becomes Official, Releasing This Spring

Motorola Razr (2019) is currently offered only in Noir Black colour in the US.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr Blush Gold Colour Variant Becomes Official, Releasing This Spring

Motorola Razr (2019) Blush Gold version was first leaked earlier this month

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED screen
  • The phone is coming to India soon
  • The Motorola foldable phone is priced at $1,499 in the US

Motorola Razr is officially coming in a new Blush Gold colour option that was leaked online earlier this month. Apart from the new paintjob, the Blush Gold Motorola Razr is expected to be exactly the same as the Noir Black Motorola Razr that is currently on sale in the United States. Motorola has unveiled the new colour option only in the US right now, but it is likely to reach other markets as well.

According to a report by The Verge, the new Blush Gold colour option of the Motorola Razr will be available this spring but the company hasn't shared an exact release date. There is no word on the pricing, but it is expected to be same as the Black version that retails for $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300) in the US. Right now, Verizon is exclusively selling the phone and there is no word on the expanded availability. Motorola India has also been teasing the release of Motorola Razr in India but the company hasn't share a concrete launch date.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio that folds in half vertically. In the folded state, the phone offers the secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display that can be used to capture selfie, view notifications, and control music playback among accessing other features.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr (2019) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Additionally, you will get a 16-megapixel shooter on the phone that can act both as a front shooter and the main camera. Further, there is a 5-megapixel secondary camera that is housed in the display notch.

The Motorola Razr (2019) also comes with a fingerprint sensor, 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and a USB Type-C port. In terms of the connectivity option, the phone comes with eSIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Razr 2019 specifications, Motorola Razr 2019 price, Motorola
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
Tata Sky Set to Increase Minimum Recharge Requirement by 150 Percent, Require at Least Rs. 50: Report
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Video, Photos Leak on Twitter Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Motorola Razr Blush Gold Colour Variant Becomes Official, Releasing This Spring
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Teases Power Bank With Fast Charging Support
  4. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  6. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
  9. Redmi Power Banks With Support for Up to 18W Charging Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Official Trailer Allegedly Leaked Hours Before Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Surface Online, Rumoured to Feature Up to 8GB RAM
  3. Microsoft Office Apps for iOS, iPadOS Get a Design Makeover, New Features
  4. Samsung Aims to Ship 2.5 Million Galaxy Z Flip Units This Year
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, Pre-Bookings to Start Soon: Report
  6. Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm Model Finally Goes on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Honor 30 Series Tipped to Launch in April, Honor MagicPad Tablet Also Expected
  8. Airtel Launches 4 New International Roaming Recharge Plans With Data, Voice Calling Benefits
  9. NGO Urges Supreme Court to Stop WhatsApp Pay Trials in India
  10. 'Autofill Code From Messages' Feature Surfaces to Make Entering 2FA Codes From SMS Easier: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.