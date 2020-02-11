Motorola Razr is officially coming in a new Blush Gold colour option that was leaked online earlier this month. Apart from the new paintjob, the Blush Gold Motorola Razr is expected to be exactly the same as the Noir Black Motorola Razr that is currently on sale in the United States. Motorola has unveiled the new colour option only in the US right now, but it is likely to reach other markets as well.

According to a report by The Verge, the new Blush Gold colour option of the Motorola Razr will be available this spring but the company hasn't shared an exact release date. There is no word on the pricing, but it is expected to be same as the Black version that retails for $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300) in the US. Right now, Verizon is exclusively selling the phone and there is no word on the expanded availability. Motorola India has also been teasing the release of Motorola Razr in India but the company hasn't share a concrete launch date.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications

Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio that folds in half vertically. In the folded state, the phone offers the secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display that can be used to capture selfie, view notifications, and control music playback among accessing other features.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr (2019) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Additionally, you will get a 16-megapixel shooter on the phone that can act both as a front shooter and the main camera. Further, there is a 5-megapixel secondary camera that is housed in the display notch.

The Motorola Razr (2019) also comes with a fingerprint sensor, 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and a USB Type-C port. In terms of the connectivity option, the phone comes with eSIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS.

