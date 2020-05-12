Motorola Razr (2019) was launched back in November and gathered a lot of attention owing to its unique nostalgic yet modern foldable form factor. The phone, along with mid-range specifications, runs on Android 9 Pie but now, Motorola has released the Android 10 update for the phone, and it brings a host of new features to improve the functionality of the Quick View display. Notably, the update has started rolling out globally and the company will, in the near future, share local availability as well.

Motorola made the update rollout announcement on its blog where it also shared key details of what the Android 10 update brings to the Motorola Razr (2019). The Quick View display, which is a small 2.7-inch secondary display present on the phone, gets several new features like quicker options for accessing messages and contacts, selfie camera updates, and apps at your fingertips.

New Quick View features

After the update, Motorola Razr (2019) users can swipe left on the Quick View display and access their favourite contacts. They can make calls to these contacts without even opening the phone. However, Motorola says this feature is only available in the US for now and countries outside the US will get it sometime this month. With Smart Reply and Quick View keyboard, Motorola Razr (2019) users can read and reply to messages right from the Quick View screen.

The Quick View camera can now be accessed by swiping right on the small screen. It also gets new modes, including Group Selfie, Portrait Mode, Spot Color, and others. Some of the other features include turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps on the Quick View display, access to music players from apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora, as well as new themes for the display.

Motorola says the update has started rolling out globally beginning May 11 and users should “stay tuned for local availability.”

Not just the Quick View display, the phone gets other Android 10 features as well like the swipe gesture navigation, along with more customisability for the UI.

Motorola Razr (2019) is available via Flipkart for Rs. 1,24,999 in India, but delivery is limited to Green and Orange zones only, as per the lockdown regulations owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

