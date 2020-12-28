Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Working on New Flagship Smartphone, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Motorola Working on New Flagship Smartphone, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

A Lenovo executive shared an image showing a retail box of Motorolo’s upcoming phone.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 December 2020 18:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Working on New Flagship Smartphone, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chen Jin

The Motorola smartphone is expected to have a high refresh rate AMOLED panel

Highlights
  • Motorola could launch a flagship phone in Q1 2021
  • The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC was unveiled earlier this month

Motorola is reportedly working on a flagship smartphone that will be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. A Lenovo executive shared a picture on Weibo showing a retail box of Motorola's upcoming phone, along with a caption that hints at a Q1 2021 launch. The executive also reportedly mentioned that Motorola will be offering users many interesting features on the company's new premium offering.

Lenovo executive Chen Jin took to Weibo to share a photo of a retail package box of a Motorola phone, hinting that the smartphone will soon be launched in China.

The smartphone is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and is expected to have a high refresh rate AMOLED panel, support for fast charging and reverse wireless charging, and an under-display fingerprint scanner, as per a report by 91Mobiles. No other details are available yet on the upcoming Motorola smartphone. The company hasn't officially confirmed a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone, either. So this bit of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC was unveiled earlier this month, along with a list of phone manufacturers that will be among the first to launch a smartphone with the new chipset. Lenovo and Motorola were included in the list.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC has third-generation Snapdragon X60 modem that brings support for 5G sub-6 carrier aggregation and mmWave to provide up to 7.5Gbps speeds. It also offers enhanced AI experiences through new AI Engine. The new Qualcomm SoC posted a score of 735,439 in AnTuTu test and scored 1,135 in Geekbench single-core test.

Motorola also seems to be working on another premium phone – Motorola Nio, that is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone may run on Android 11 and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a 105Hz refresh rate.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Motorola, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Vi Brings 50GB Additional High-Speed Data Offer for Select Users Recharging With Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

Related Stories

Motorola Working on New Flagship Smartphone, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12.5 Set to Launch Alongside Mi 11 Today
  2. Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in New Leak
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US
  5. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077
  6. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  7. Are WhatsApp and Jio Cooling Off on Payments Partnership?
  8. Google Fast Pair UI Update Brings New-Look Headphone Setup Screen
  9. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7: Here’s What We Know
  2. Motorola Working on New Flagship Smartphone, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
  3. Vi Brings 50GB Additional High-Speed Data Offer for Select Users Recharging With Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G With 30W Fast Charging Support Allegedly Listed on 3C Website
  5. Jet Fuel From CO2? Breakthrough Could Make Air Travel Carbon Neutral
  6. Tesla to Start Operations in India Early Next Year, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  7. Samsung Shipped Less Than 300 Million Phones in 2020, Lowest in Nine Years: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US Ahead of Launch
  9. Huawei Mate 40E Specifications, Design Tipped Thanks to TENAA and Wireless Power Consortium Listings
  10. MIUI 12.5 Launch Set for Today, Closed Beta Registrations Already Started for 21 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com