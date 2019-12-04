Technology News
loading

Motorola Promises to Launch Flagship Smartphones With Latest Qualcomm Chipsets in 2020

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered Motorola Razr could be in the works.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Promises to Launch Flagship Smartphones With Latest Qualcomm Chipsets in 2020

Motorola recently announced the new Razr (2019) with a folding display

Highlights
  • Motorola has promised flagship smartphones for 2020
  • The company has been sticking to mid-range devices for some time now
  • The Moto Razr (2019) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Lenovo-owned Motorola has tried a bunch of strategies, but nothing really seems to stick when it comes to bringing the company back to its former glory. Recent years have seen Motorola focus on affordable and mid-range smartphones, usually powered by Qualcomm's second-tier chipsets. However, 2020 could see the company return to the flagship smartphone space in terms of the chipset used. Motorola's Sergio Buniac announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2019 that the company will launch new smartphones on the Snapdragon 865 and 765 platforms.

“As the mobile arm, Motorola will continue leading the 5G era with our expanded lineup of 5G solutions in 2020 — driven by the high-performing Snapdragon 765 and 865 Mobile Platforms, re-invigorating our place in the premium flagship space,” said Buniac. His statement suggests that Motorola is working on smartphones on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 865 platforms to be launched in the coming months.

This means that we could potentially see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered Motorola Razr and other flagship devices in 2020, which would be the company's first smartphones on a Snapdragon 800-series chipset in a long time. The last smartphone launched by Motorola to feature a flagship Qualcomm chipset was the Motorola Moto Z3 in August 2018. Motorola did launch the $1500 Moto Razr (2019) recently, but it's worth mentioning that the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Qualcomm's latest chipsets will power most flagship and premium Android smartphones in 2020, along with pushing ahead with 5G connectivity the world over. While the Snapdragon 765 comes with integrated 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 865 will come with superior processing power and support for the X55 5G modem. Devices running on these two platforms are likely to be unveiled at and around MWC 2020 this coming February.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 5G
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Vikram Lander: Our Own Orbiter Had Already Located It, ISRO Chief Claims
Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Seek Floor Price for Data Tariffs, COAI Letter to TRAI Reveals
Motorola Promises to Launch Flagship Smartphones With Latest Qualcomm Chipsets in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 Won’t Get Android 10 Update
  2. Nokia-Branded 5G Phone With Snapdragon 765 SoC Set to Launch Next Year
  3. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  4. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  5. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  6. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  7. Realme to Launch World’s First Snapdragon 865, 765G Phones, Executive Claims
  8. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Cabinet Approves Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Introduced in Parliament This Session
  2. Cabinet Approves Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Introduced in Parliament This Session
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Seek Floor Price for Data Tariffs, COAI Letter to TRAI Reveals
  4. Motorola Promises to Launch Flagship Smartphones With Latest Qualcomm Chipsets in 2020
  5. Vikram Lander: Our Own Orbiter Had Already Located It, ISRO Chief Claims
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Smartphone SoC Announced, Snapdragon 765 and 765G With Integrated 5G Debut As Well
  7. Realme Will be First to Launch Phones With Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G SoCs, Company Executive Claims
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Live: How the Updated Prepaid Recharge Plans Compare
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
  10. Nokia-Branded 5G Phone With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Zeiss Optics Set to Launch Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.