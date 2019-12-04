Lenovo-owned Motorola has tried a bunch of strategies, but nothing really seems to stick when it comes to bringing the company back to its former glory. Recent years have seen Motorola focus on affordable and mid-range smartphones, usually powered by Qualcomm's second-tier chipsets. However, 2020 could see the company return to the flagship smartphone space in terms of the chipset used. Motorola's Sergio Buniac announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2019 that the company will launch new smartphones on the Snapdragon 865 and 765 platforms.

“As the mobile arm, Motorola will continue leading the 5G era with our expanded lineup of 5G solutions in 2020 — driven by the high-performing Snapdragon 765 and 865 Mobile Platforms, re-invigorating our place in the premium flagship space,” said Buniac. His statement suggests that Motorola is working on smartphones on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 865 platforms to be launched in the coming months.

This means that we could potentially see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered Motorola Razr and other flagship devices in 2020, which would be the company's first smartphones on a Snapdragon 800-series chipset in a long time. The last smartphone launched by Motorola to feature a flagship Qualcomm chipset was the Motorola Moto Z3 in August 2018. Motorola did launch the $1500 Moto Razr (2019) recently, but it's worth mentioning that the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Qualcomm's latest chipsets will power most flagship and premium Android smartphones in 2020, along with pushing ahead with 5G connectivity the world over. While the Snapdragon 765 comes with integrated 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 865 will come with superior processing power and support for the X55 5G modem. Devices running on these two platforms are likely to be unveiled at and around MWC 2020 this coming February.