Motorola P40 with triple rear cameras has been making rounds of the rumour mill lately, but it appears that the company is working on another smartphone that will pack quad rear cameras. Alleged CAD-based renders and 360-degree video of an unannounced Motorola smartphone with four rear cameras have surfaced online. The device is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The device appears to have a brushed metal finish on the rear panel, but there is no word on its internal specifications.

The Motorola smartphone in question is shown with four rear cameras arranged in a square and housed in a large module that creates a sizeable bump on the rear panel. There is a “48MP” branding on the rear panel, but it is not known whether it points towards a single 48-megapixel sensor or the cumulative resolution of all four sensors, in which case their resolution will be 12-megapixel each, just like the Nokia 9 PureView. However, there is no word on the type of sensors viz. monochrome, telephoto, etc.

The latest leak, which comes courtesy of CashKaro in collaboration with OnLeaks, also states that the Motorola smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is tipped to be a 6.2-inch panel with a waterdrop notch at the top, but there is no information on the resolution. The device appears to have brushed metal finish with curved edges that appear to blend smoothly with the glossy rim.

The positioning of the ports on the Motorola smartphone is a little unconventional. The USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack are located at the bottom, while the speaker and the SIM card slot can be found at the top edge. The dimensions of the yet-to-be-announced Motorola smartphone are claimed to be 158.7 x 75 x 8.8mm. Other details such as the processor, RAM, storage, and battery capacity are not known.