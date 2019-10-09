Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola's Pop Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64 Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report

Motorola's Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report

The pop-up selfie camera phone is said to come under the Motorola One branding.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola's Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report

Photo Credit: ProAndroid

Motorola is said to offer a full-HD+ IPS display on its pop-up selfie camera phone

Highlights
  • Motorola is reported to offer Android 10 on its new phone
  • The pop-up selfie camera module would have a 32-megapixel sensor
  • It would come with a USB Type-C port

Motorola is apparently working on a smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. After some initial images suggesting the development surfaced on the Web, key specifications of the Motorola phone sporting a pop-up selfie camera have been leaked. Images showing off the design of the new handset have also emerged online. The Motorola phone in question appears to come with a gradient finish and has a tradition fingerprint sensor at the back along with an LED-illuminated ring. The new offering is also said to flaunt a full-HD+ IPS display.

The Motorola phone with the pop-up selfie camera module will come under Motorola One series, as reported by Spanish blog ProAndroid. The handset is said to feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel. There isn't any LED notification light at the front, though the phone would let users customise the LED-illuminated fingerprint sensor to light up for new call notifications and while charging.

Motorola is reported to have offered Android 10 on the new phone. There is also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, the phone is said to come with a microSD card for storage expansion.

On the part of its optics, the rumoured Motorola phone would include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the back. The dual rear camera setup is said to enable 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate as well as 120fps slow-motion video recording at 1080p or 240fps at 720p. Further, the selfie camera module would house a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

motorola pop up selfie camera phone image back proandroid Motorola

Motorola's pop-up selfie camera phone is rumoured to include a dual rear camera setup
Photo Credit: ProAndroid

 

The Motorola phone is also found to have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Similarly, there is FM radio to entertain users while on-the-go.

Apart from reporting the specifications, the Spanish source has leaked some live images of the new Motorola phone. The handset looks identical to what we saw earlier this week. It sports the gradient finish and thin-bezel display. Moreover, there is the Motorola One branding at the back of the phone.

The official name of Motorola's pop-up selfie camera phone is yet to be revealed. But considering the available amount of information, it would soon be revealed formally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Motorola One Macro With Dedicated Macro Camera, Helio P70 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Facebook Extends Fact-Checking Programme to 10 New African States
Motorola's Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  2. Motorola One Macro With a Dedicated Macro Camera Launched in India
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India in December, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  4. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Camera Setup Debuts in India
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Tinder's Apocalyptic Video Game Is Actually a Fun Way to Spend Five Minutes
  8. Redmi 8 to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased to Launch on October 10
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Extends Fact-Checking Programme to 10 New African States
  2. Facebook's Workplace Now Has 3 Million Paid Users, Growing 50 Percent in 8 Months
  3. Motorola's Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report
  4. Motorola One Macro With Dedicated Macro Camera, Helio P70 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup to Launch on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Facebook Plugs Booming Business Version Into Portal
  7. Apple Warned by China Against 'Reckless' Support of Hong Kong Protesters
  8. Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman My Next Guest Special Episode to Air October 25 on Netflix
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to Launch on October 10, OnePlus Teases
  10. Redmi 8 Price in India Starts at Rs. 7,999, First Sale on October 12: Event Highlights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.