Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Phone With Model Number XT2091 Gets Listed on Multiple Certification Websites; Expected to Launch Soon

Motorola Phone With Model Number XT2091 Gets Listed on Multiple Certification Websites; Expected to Launch Soon

Motorola smartphone with model number XT2091 is expected to launch soon, under Lenovo branding in certain regions.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 October 2020 17:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Phone With Model Number XT2091 Gets Listed on Multiple Certification Websites; Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: US FCC

Motorola seems to be gearing up for multiple smartphone launches

Highlights
  • Motorola phone with model number XT2091 spotted on US FCC
  • It may come with a 6,000mAh battery
  • Motorola phone with model number XT2091 may feature 20W fast charging

Motorola smartphone with model number XT2091 has been spotted in multiple listings and certifications, suggesting that the phone will launch soon. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. There are multiple model numbers associated to this phone, presumably for different regions. As of now, Motorola has not shared any information about an upcoming smartphone so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Additionally, Motorola seems to have another smartphone called the Moto E7 in the pipeline, as the specifications for it were recently leaked.

As per a report by RootMyGalaxy, a Motorola phone with model number XT2091 was spotted in a US FCC, EEC, and TUV Rheinland listing. The FCC listing suggests that the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup, have a fingerprint scanner on the back, and come in a blue finish. It also mentions that this phone has a rated battery capacity of 5,640mAh, which hints at a 6,000mAh typical battery.

The FCC listing comes with multiple model numbers including XT2091, XT2091-3, XT2091-4 and XT2091-7, and XT2091-8. Interestingly, the XT2091-8 model comes with a Lenovo branding, which suggests that the rumoured Motorola phone will be rebranded as a Lenovo phone for a particular region.

The battery capacity for the XT2091 model number was also spotted in the TUV Rheinland listing, along with a charging speed of 20W. As of now, it is unclear which phone this will turn out to be but rumours suggest that it may be the Moto G9 Power.

As mentioned earlier, Motorola or Lenovo have not shared any information on this phone and it is unclear which, if any, model will come to the Indian market. However, since the phone in question has been through these certifications, it may be launched soon.

Motorola seems to be working on another phone called the Moto E7, the specifications for which were recently leaked. The phone is said to come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear camera setup, a 3,550mAh battery, and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Lenovo, Motorola XT2091
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Motorola Phone With Model Number XT2091 Gets Listed on Multiple Certification Websites; Expected to Launch Soon
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  2. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  3. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  4. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  5. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  6. Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 With ColorOS TV Launched
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  10. Micromax Plans to Launch 'In' Series Phones in India Before Diwali
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Details 5G Plans at Qualcomm Event, Promises Testing at Jio Scale
  2. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Return in Season 2 Special Look
  3. Adobe Updates Illustrator, Fresco, Photoshop, and Other Apps to Enhance Creativity Among Individuals
  4. TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 9 Series Smartphone Codenamed ‘Lemonade’ Tipped to Be in the Works
  6. Motorola Phone With Model Number XT2091 Gets Listed on Multiple Certification Websites; Expected to Launch Soon
  7. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  8. PlayStation 5 Will Use Game Data to Improve Fan Performance Over Time: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports
  10. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India With Camera Optimisations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com