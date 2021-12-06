Technology News
Motorola Tipped to Launch 2 New Phones in India in Q1 2022, One of Them May Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Moto G71 may be one of the models coming in Q2 2022.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 December 2021 18:43 IST
Motorola Tipped to Launch 2 New Phones in India in Q1 2022, One of Them May Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola is launching the Moto G51 (pictured) in India next week

Highlights
  • Motorola is rumoured to new launch plans in India
  • Moto Edge 30 Ultra may come as a new flagship Motorola phone
  • Motorola already confirmed Moto Edge X30 launch in China

Motorola is tipped to launch two new smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2022. One of the new Motorola phones is said to be based on Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that was unveiled last week. It could be a new flagship model by the Lenovo-owned company and may just be the Moto Edge X30 that is initially coming to China later this month. The second phone by Motorola may just be a rebadged mid-range Moto G phone.

Citing people familiar with the matter, 91mobiles reports that Motorola is planning to launch two new Moto phones in India in the first quarter. One of them is said to be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that debuted at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 earlier this month.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is already confirmed to be available on the Moto Edge X30 that is launching in China on December 9. The smartphone is speculated to launch in global markets as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The same model could come to India next year.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is confirmed to have a 144Hz display and carry features including HDR10+ and 10-bit colour support. The phone is also tipped to have a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back. It could also have three rear cameras in total.

Alongside the new flagship, Motorola may be planning to expand its mid-range smartphone lineup in India by bringing a new model. It could be a Moto G phone.

Motorola last month unveiled the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and the Moto G31 in Europe. Among these models, the Moto G31 was launched in the country last week. Motorola is also launching the Moto G51 in the Indian market on December 10.

The new phone coming in the first quarter of 2022 is, therefore, speculated to be one of the remaining models in the Moto G series. The Moto G71 seems to be a potential candidate as the same model allegedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database in the recent past.

It is safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt since official confirmation about the new phones is yet to arrive.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto Edge X30, Moto G71, Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola, Moto, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

