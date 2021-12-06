Motorola is tipped to launch two new smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2022. One of the new Motorola phones is said to be based on Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that was unveiled last week. It could be a new flagship model by the Lenovo-owned company and may just be the Moto Edge X30 that is initially coming to China later this month. The second phone by Motorola may just be a rebadged mid-range Moto G phone.

Citing people familiar with the matter, 91mobiles reports that Motorola is planning to launch two new Moto phones in India in the first quarter. One of them is said to be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that debuted at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 earlier this month.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is already confirmed to be available on the Moto Edge X30 that is launching in China on December 9. The smartphone is speculated to launch in global markets as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The same model could come to India next year.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is confirmed to have a 144Hz display and carry features including HDR10+ and 10-bit colour support. The phone is also tipped to have a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back. It could also have three rear cameras in total.

Alongside the new flagship, Motorola may be planning to expand its mid-range smartphone lineup in India by bringing a new model. It could be a Moto G phone.

Motorola last month unveiled the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and the Moto G31 in Europe. Among these models, the Moto G31 was launched in the country last week. Motorola is also launching the Moto G51 in the Indian market on December 10.

The new phone coming in the first quarter of 2022 is, therefore, speculated to be one of the remaining models in the Moto G series. The Moto G71 seems to be a potential candidate as the same model allegedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database in the recent past.

It is safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt since official confirmation about the new phones is yet to arrive.

