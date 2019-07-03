Motorola launched the company's first phone with a hole-punch camera, the Motorola One Vision, in India last month. The company is now planning to launch the phone in other markets as well, starting with China, but under a different name. As per a senior Lenovo executive, the Motorola P50 with specifications similar to the Motorola One Vision will be launched in China this week. An image of the Motorola P50 highlighting some of its key specifications was also shared by him on Weibo.

Lenovo Group VP, Chang Cheng, has confirmed the Motorola P50's launch in China this week, via a Weibo post. He added that the ongoing week will also see the launch of the Lenovo Z6, which is set to be unveiled on Thursday, July 4.

The accompanying image shows the Motorola P50, which looks identical to the Motorola One Vision's Brown Gradient variant, and highlights some of its key specifications such as the 21:9 hole-punch display, 25-megapixel front camera, 48-megapixel rear camera, and the 3D curved glass build.

The official Motorola Weibo account had also confirmed that the Motorola P50 will make its way to China in June, but it appears to have missed that date.

Motorola P50 specifications

Assuming the Motorola P50 is indeed a rebranded version of the Motorola One Vision, it packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola P50 draws power from the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, clocked at 2.2GHz and paired 4GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Motorola P50 sports a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 25-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens. The phone brings OIS and a dedicated Night mode for low-light photography as well.

The Motorola offering packs a 3,500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support and offers 128GB of onboard storage, which can further be expanded with a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Motorola P50 is IP52 certified and measures 160.1x71.2x8.7mm while tipping the scales at 180 grams.