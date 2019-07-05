Technology News
Motorola P50 With 21:9 Hole-Punch Display, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola P50 price has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

By | Updated: 5 July 2019 12:06 IST
Motorola P50 pre-orders open July 15 via all major e-retailers in China

Highlights
  • Motorola P50 comes with a hole-punch selfie camera
  • Motorola P50 also packs a dual rear camera setup
  • The new Motorola phone loses Android One branding for China

Motorola P50 will go on sale in China on July 20, Lenovo-owned smartphone brand on Thursday announced. The smartphone, which is a rebranded version of the Motorola One Vision, loses Android One branding and Google services for its China release. It is unlikely that Motorola will use the P50 branding for the phone in any other markets outside China. Like the Motorola One Vision, the Motorola P50 comes with a dual rear camera setup, 25-megapixel selfie shooter in a hole-punch design, and a full-HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola P50 price, sale date

Motorola P50 price has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for its lone 6GB + 128GB model and the pre-orders for the smartphone will open July 15 in the country, Lenovo VP Chang Cheng announced in a Weibo post. The actual sales will start July 20, as we mentioned earlier, via all major e-retailers and Motorola will be offering the P50 in two colour options - Brown Gradient, Sapphire Gradient.

Motorola P50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola P50 runs on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.34-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass. The exact processor present in the phone is unclear, but it is believed to be the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU, like the Motorola One Vision.

Among other specifications, the phone includes 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), and 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

In terms of the camera capabilities, Motorola P50 comes with a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens with optical image stabilisation support. There is a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as well. For selfies, Motorola has included a 25-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Additionally, you will also get face unlock support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, and Dolby Audio.

Comments

Motorola P50

Motorola P50

Display6.34-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2520 pixels
Further reading: Motorola P50, Motorola P50 price, Motorola P50 specifications, Motorola One Vision
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
6GB RAM
