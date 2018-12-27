Motorola P40 Specifications and Design Leaked, Reveal Punch-Hole for Selfie Camera

Lenovo-owned Motorola seems to be hard at work on its 2019 lineup of smartphones but is having a hard time keeping it under wraps. We recently came across leaks of the upcoming Moto G7 and it looks like there are more smartphones in the pipeline. A new leaked render has provided a glimpse of an upcoming smartphone dubbed the Motorola P40. It is said to be a successor of the Motorola P30 which was only available in a few select markets. Sadly, there's no additional information in terms of price of the Motorola P40, though we do get some details about its specifications.

Motorola P40 specifications and design

The leaked Motorola P40 renders point to a change in the design language as Motorola adopts the display hole camera on the front. Samsung, Huawei and Honor have adopted the same implementation in the Galaxy A8s, Nova 4 and the V20 aka View 20 respectively.

The render suggests the successor to Motorola P30 — which launched only in select markets — features a hole in the top left corner of display for the selfie camera, details of which are currently unknown. The Motorola P40 display measures 6.2-inches and has uniform bezels on the sides and the top while it is comparatively thicker at the bottom.

The highly reflective back panel could be made out of glass. The Motorola P40 houses a dual camera setup which protrudes slightly. According to the report, one is a 48-megapixel sensor and details of the second sensor are currently unknown. It has a dual LED flash that sits below the camera module. The fingerprint scanner is at the centre and has the Motorola logo on it. An Android One logo can also be spotted at the back of the Motorola P40. This means that it will be a part of the Android One programme and should get software and security updates in a timely fashion.

The renders reveal that the SIM tray is on the left while the power and the volume buttons are on the right. At the bottom, the Motorola P40 is seen to have a USB Type-C port, a microphone hole, and a speaker grille. Motorola has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack which is at the top. The Motorola P40 will apparently measure 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7mm, the report adds.