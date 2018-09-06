Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Motorola P30 last month in China, and then made the Motorola P30 Note official just a few days ago. Now, the Motorola P30 Play was briefly listed on the Chinese website as well, hinting at an imminent launch. The three devices have been listed briefly earlier as well in the past, but out of three, only the P30 Play remains to be launched still. However, this new spotting has revealed key specifications, price, and design of the upcoming smartphone. Notably, this is not the first time that the Motorola P30 Play was spotted on an official site - it was listed last month shortly before the launch of the Motorola P30.

The Motorola P30 Play was listed on the official website in China for a small period, and was taken down soon after. Folks at MySmartPrice managed to take screenshots and note down specifications of the device. The product page also disclosed that the Motorola P30 Play will be priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,000), and come in a lone 4GB RAM/6GB storage configuration. Availability of the device was not disclosed on the page, and that bit still remains a mystery. If this price is legit, then the Motorola P30 Play is the cheapest variant of the Motorola P30 series. It will be made available in Ice Jade White and Bright Black colour options. Design-wise, the Motorola P30 Play looks similar to the Motorola P30 and Motorola P30 Note smartphones.

As for specifications, the Motorola P30 Play product page revealed that the smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo based-on Lenovo's ZUI 4.0. It will sport a 5.88-inch (720x1520 pixel) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is expected to be at 64GB, however expansion support via microSD card slot is included. The Motorola P30 Play is seen to sport a vertical dual camera setup - with one 13-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture), and another 2-megapixel sensor (f/2.4 aperture). There will also be an 8-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensor for selfies. Camera features include smart beauty, night scene, background blur, and more. The fingerprint scanner sits at the back, and the Motorola P30 Play is listed to pack a 3,000mAh battery as well.